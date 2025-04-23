ABM Secures Three-Year Contract with Edinburgh Airport for Facilities Services

ABM, a leading provider of facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions, has been awarded a three-year contract by Edinburgh Airport. The contract is for the delivery of facilities services across its airport estate, including the terminal, corporate offices and contractor buildings.

This partnership highlights the success of ABM’s strategic efforts to expand its facilities management expertise in the aviation sector, where it already has a strong presence delivering services such as secure cabin cleaning, ground handling, special assistance, bussing, airside cargo management, security, and passenger experience.

A key differentiator in ABM’s successful bid was the integration of its proprietary innovative smart cleaning and service intelligence platform, ABM Connect for Aviation. Designed and built in-house, ABM Connect for Aviation, uses real-time data and intelligent automation to allocate resources and measure cleaning quality, transforming how ABM drive efficiency and service delivery.

The new contract further strengthens ABM’s relationship with Edinburgh Airport, complementing the seasonal passenger experience services it currently provides from May through to October. It also expands ABM UK and Ireland’s growing transport portfolio, which includes partnerships with 17 airports, over 40 airlines, Transport for London and Dublin Bus.

The contract demonstrates a widening of ABM’s portfolio of services developed to provide all customers with a best-in-class experience across transport – including aviation, rail, buses and ports.

Myles Grima, Head of Airport Operations and Service, Edinburgh Airport, says: “ABM’s proven expertise in the aviation sector, combined with a forward-thinking approach to smart technology, aligns with our ambition to deliver a future-ready airport environment to serve our customers.

“ABM’s integration of data intelligence and smart cleaning innovation demonstrates a clear commitment to delivering quality and efficiency — values that align closely with our own. We look forward to building a strong partnership.”

The contract, which will see 80 team members deployed to Edinburgh Airport, commenced in April and will run for three years.

Richard Sykes SVP and President for ABM UK & Ireland ABM, comments: “Building on the success we have in the aviation sector by providing more facilities management services is key in our growth strategy -bringing together our deep sector expertise with the power of data-driven innovation. We will continue to invest in technology and people to deliver the ultimate passenger experience.

“Partnering with Edinburgh Airport and bringing our smart technology and high standards of service to such a key part of the UK’s transport infrastructure reflects our strategic ambitions in this space. Partnerships like these present a huge opportunity for economies of scale for our clients, saving our customers time, money and resources.

With 15,000 team members across the UK and Ireland, ABM continues to provide industry-leading solutions to a diverse client base from both the private and public sectors.