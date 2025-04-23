RS&H Promotes Alex McKean to Mountain & Northwest Division Leader for Aviation

The employee-owned engineering, architecture and consulting firm RS&H is proud to announce the promotion of Alex McKean, PE, LEED AP to Mountain & Northwest Division Leader for Aviation. With over 23 years of experience in airport engineering, McKean brings extensive expertise and leadership to this critical role.

Since joining RS&H 20 years ago as one of the first associates in the Denver office, McKean has been instrumental in leading the design and construction of countless airport infrastructure projects. His technical knowledge and unwavering commitment to excellence have contributed significantly to RS&H’s success in the mountain and northwest regions.

Throughout his tenure, McKean has partnered with notable clients such as the Colorado Springs Airport and Denver International Airport, serving in roles ranging from project manager, director and officer.

“I look forward to seeing Alex thrive in his new leadership role. He always goes the extra mile to ensure client satisfaction and has an excitement for the aviation industry unlike any other,” said Steve Creamer, PE, ENV SP, Senior Vice President and Regional Leader.

McKean’s passion for aviation is palpable. With a family background in the aviation industry, he pursued civil engineering at Colorado State University, eventually finding a serendipitous connection that fuels his work. McKean describes his career as one filled with inspiration, explaining, "There’s something uniquely exhilarating about standing on a project site, watching aircraft take off right beside you. It’s a perspective few get to experience, and it reminds me of the tangible impact our work has on people’s lives.”

At the core of McKean’s vision is a drive to strengthen client relationships, identify new partnership opportunities, and support the success of RS&H’s talented associates.

“I’m excited to step into this role at a time when our division already has strong momentum," McKean said. "What really energizes me is the chance to work on complex, impactful projects that not only challenge us technically but also contribute to the future of aviation infrastructure."

McKean currently serves as a Corporate Board Member of the Colorado Airport Operators Association and is an active member of both the American Association of Airport Executives and the Airports Consultants Council.