ABM Launches New Brand Platform Reinforcing Transformation as an Innovative and Tech-Enabled Solutions Provider

ABM, a leading provider of facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions, has unveiled its new brand platform: “Driving possibility, together.” This new positioning emphasises ABM’s evolution as a future-focused, innovative client partner, making spaces smarter, modernising infrastructure, and transforming facilities to become more resilient. It represents the company’s growth, in both soft and hard services—Facility and Engineering & Maintenance Solutions—and its ongoing tech and data-enabled transformation focused on delivering elevated experiences for both clients and team members.

The repositioned brand highlights ABM’s commitment to operational excellence, workforce enablement, and delivering measurable client value. With bold visuals, a modern tone, and a focus on collaboration and innovation, the new brand aligns with the demands of today’s dynamic facility operations and building infrastructure landscape.

Scott Salmirs, President and Chief Executive Officer said: “ABM has been at the forefront of facilities services for over a century. Today, our advanced capabilities enable systems to perform better, businesses to grow, and occupants to thrive as part of a significant and expanding engineering and maintenance services portfolio.”

Richard Sykes, SVP and President for ABM UK & Ireland said “With substantial growth opportunities available in the UK and Ireland, we are redefining what it means to be a strategic solutions provider. From AI-driven efficiencies to next-generation water-use and waste reduction strategies, our new brand positioning honours our heritage while reaffirming our commitment to creating smarter, more resilient, and sustainable spaces for the future."

A Legacy of Reliability, A Future of Innovation and Possibility

Founded in 1909, ABM has grown into an industry leader with more than 100,000 team members, with a blue-chip client base serving more than half the FORTUNE 500. In the UK and Ireland, over 12,500 team members operate at over 1,600 sites including some of the world’s busiest airports, most iconic brands and leading manufacturers.

This transformation has been fueled by a relentless focus on enabling technology and data, operational expertise, and client success. The new brand platform represents a pivotal milestone in ABM’s journey, built on four core pillars:

· Transforming Spaces and Places: As an authority on advanced facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions that enhance operations and occupant experiences, ABM is the trusted leader in the efficiency, comfort and safety of shared environments across 19 industry segments.

· Championing People: With one of the world’s largest teams of engineers, technicians, and facility professionals caring for occupants, ABM is focused on developing a culture focused on delivering for our clients and each other, growing an inclusive and welcoming workforce with career and professional development opportunities, and fostering a real connection with our local communities.

· Advancing Sustainability: ABM supports client environmental and facility resilience goals with leading-edge cleaning, waste, and water-use reduction strategies and solutions; as well as social value initiatives which help the communities which ABM serves to thrive.

· Inspiring Innovation: Deploying AI, machine learning, and living labs to prototype and test new and proprietary technologies in real-world environments, ABM applies data-driven insights that anticipate client needs, increase operating efficiencies and deliver actionable results.

What It Means for Clients

ABM’s new brand positioning highlights its commitment to delivering actionable, measurable solutions across various industries, including public sector, commercial real estate, transportation, manufacturing and distribution.

By integrating services through ABM Performance Solutions, a single-source, data-enabled, self-performed facilities model, ABM has begun to streamline facility performance to support clients throughout the life of their facilities.

Salmirs adds: “At its heart, this new brand positioning is about helping clients envision and achieve their goals in rapidly evolving operating environments. With the right strategic partner, well-run facilities and related infrastructure go beyond an operational requirement to become key drivers of business enablement, growth, and success.”

"Driving Possibility, Together"

The theme line “Driving possibility, together” encapsulates ABM’s collaborative, proactive approach to addressing complex client challenges. It reflects the company’s dedication to fostering long-term partnerships with clients, communities, and team members.

Supporting this launch is a multifaceted marketing and digital campaign, a completely reimagined website, and the introduction of ABM Perspectives, a digital hub offering the latest insights, best practices, and case studies to help clients maximise outcomes and navigate industry trends.