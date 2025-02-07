Airport Concourse D Widening Project Moves Final Module into Place for 2025

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) reached a significant milestone Wednesday morning for its Concourse D Widening Project. The final module installation occurred following a seamless overnight transport from the Modular Yard to Concourse D. This achievement signifies the conclusion of modular activity for Phase 2 North, allowing the Airport to shift its focus to traditional construction methods for the project's next phase.

This latest installation is the last modular move for two years. Unlike the previously attached modules, which housed unfinished interiors, these five gates – set to be completed by the end of 2025 – will have a finished appearance.

“This is a significant milestone because it represents about 50% of project completion,” said Frank Rucker, ATL’s Senior Deputy General Manager for Infrastructure. “This is just Phase 2. We’ve still got a long way to go. It’s a very complicated construction because we’re operating with an active concourse. When we’re finished with the project, it will be an improved customer experience.”

Over the next two years, the expansion of Concourse D will shift to non-modular construction techniques. This phase will involve raising the height and width of the concourse using traditional methods. As part of this process, sections of the existing concourse will be temporarily closed to facilitate the removal and replacement of roofing, ceiling structures, and other essential components.

"As a company, we take immense pride in our ability to seamlessly integrate program management and construction expertise to execute aviation-focused modular projects with precision," said Curtis Wilson, Vice President of Transportation & Infrastructure, H. J. Russell & Company. "The successful completion of the Phase 2 module moves at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is a testament to the collaborative effort of our dedicated team and key stakeholders.”

Nine more modules are scheduled to be built, transported, and attached to the concourse. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in June 2029.