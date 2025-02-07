Halifax Stanfield Earns Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Gold Recertification

Halifax International Airport Authority (HIAA) is proud to announce that Halifax Stanfield International Airport (Halifax Stanfield) has once again achieved the Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certified Gold rating, reaffirming its status as a leader in accessibility among Canadian airports.

This recertification marks a significant milestone in Halifax Stanfield’s ongoing commitment to ensuring a welcoming and accessible experience for all passengers, visitors, and airport workers. The airport's Gold rating is a testament to its continuous efforts to improve its facilities and services to meet the communities’ evolving needs.

“Receiving the Gold certification once again from the Rick Hansen Foundation is not only an honor but a clear indicator of our unwavering commitment to accessibility,” said Dean Bouchard, Vice President, Airport Planning & Development, HIAA. “This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our teams across HIAA and our many partners who supported us in the recertification process.”

The airport’s commitment to accessibility was highlighted today during a celebration attended by key partners and stakeholders, including accessibility advocate Gerry Post, who remarked, “Halifax Stanfield’s efforts to enhance accessibility are commendable. The Gold certification is a significant achievement that sets a high benchmark for other institutions.”

In 2019, Halifax Stanfield was the first facility in Nova Scotia to achieve the Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certified Gold rating. Since then, HIAA has introduced several key enhancements to further improve accessibility, including:

Visual fire alarms throughout all public spaces, ensuring safety alerts are accessible to people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Safety warning features, such as tactile attention indicators at the top of all stairs and color-contrasting strips along the edge of each stair tread.

Assistive listening and communication enhancement technologies (Hearing Loops).

Tactile markings for permanent room identification signs.

Implementation of the Aira Explorer mobile app, providing free visual interpretation services for travelers who are blind or have low vision.

Implementation of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program, offering support to those with hidden disabilities.

The addition of American Sign Language (ASL) to the Language Line translation app, used by volunteers to improve communication with people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

“Halifax Stanfield airport is a crucial community hub. Their recertification and achieving a RHFAC Gold rating is a great example of how their facility continues to stand by their commitment of pursuing new upgrades to improve their accessibility journey,” said Brad McCannell, VP of Access and Inclusion, Rick Hansen Foundation.

“Airports are gateways to the world, and everyone deserves the opportunity to travel independently and with dignity,” said Bouchard. “Our focus has always been to go above and beyond to ensure that everyone feels welcomed, valued, and empowered to navigate Halifax Stanfield with confidence.”

For more information about Halifax Stanfield’s accessibility initiatives and services, please visit https://halifaxstanfield.ca/accessibility/.