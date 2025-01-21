  • Subscribe
  • Magazines
  • Advertise
  • Contact Us
  • Podcasts
  • Buyers Guide
  • GSE Expo
    1. Airports

    ADB SAFEGATE Achieves Climate-Neutral Certification: Putting Words into Action

    Jan. 21, 2025
    On the path to arrive at a better, more sustainable future for aviation.

    Following through on their 2023 commitment, ADB SAFEGATE, a global leader in airside digital transformation technologies, proudly announces that it has reached a significant environmental milestone: Climate-Neutral Certification.  Accredited by Anthesis Group, this achievement, marks a defining moment in ADB SAFEGATE's focused sustainability journey.

    ADB SAFEGATE has integrated sustainability within its operational framework and company culture, supported by significant investments in sustainable infrastructure. Championing a climate-neutral goal, the company has executed a comprehensive strategy to assess, minimize, and compensate for its emissions, demonstrating commitment to advancing a more sustainable future for the aviation industry. 

     

     

     

     

    ADK Consulting & Executive Search
    20241216_eblack_headshot
    Bi-State Development
    stlouisdowntownairport_aerial
    PANYNJ
    20221206_ren_arrivals_plaza_low_res_jpeg_r01
    OAK
    forgeoak