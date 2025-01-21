ADB SAFEGATE Achieves Climate-Neutral Certification: Putting Words into Action
Jan. 21, 2025
On the path to arrive at a better, more sustainable future for aviation.
Following through on their 2023 commitment, ADB SAFEGATE, a global leader in airside digital transformation technologies, proudly announces that it has reached a significant environmental milestone: Climate-Neutral Certification. Accredited by Anthesis Group, this achievement, marks a defining moment in ADB SAFEGATE's focused sustainability journey.
ADB SAFEGATE has integrated sustainability within its operational framework and company culture, supported by significant investments in sustainable infrastructure. Championing a climate-neutral goal, the company has executed a comprehensive strategy to assess, minimize, and compensate for its emissions, demonstrating commitment to advancing a more sustainable future for the aviation industry.