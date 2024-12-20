Port Authority, American Airlines, and URW Airports Unveil First Local Diverse Retail Accelerator Concessions at JFK Terminal 8

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, American Airlines and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) Airports announced the opening of six new retail spaces at John F. Kennedy International Airport’s (JFK) Terminal 8 (T8) operated by small, local, women- and minority-owned entrepreneurs. As part of the $125 million commercial redevelopment program for T8, these shops were selected through URW’s small business accelerator program and represent the program’s commitment to providing opportunities for local businesses and entrepreneurs while delivering an enhanced offering to passengers.

URW’s small business retail accelerator is lowering the barrier to entry for small local businesses by offering flexible deal terms and small format, plug-and-play spaces that significantly reduce upfront and design costs. The project has developed six dedicated turnkey spaces – two inline stores and four retail kiosks – for founders or businesses from southeast Queens, greater Queens, or the New York City metropolitan/regional area.

“As the Port Authority develops world-class airports around the region, we are working with our private partners to ensure that local businesses are able to share in these historic investments,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “Helping local businesses access concessions opportunities at Terminal 8 is an asset for our passengers, who will enjoy products unique to New York that are made and sold by local artisans and vendors.”

“Our vision for a world-class airport at JFK is one that creates a uniquely New York sense of place while also providing economic opportunities to businesses from the surrounding community,” said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton. “Cutting the ribbon for six new concessions at Terminal 8, each operated by local and diverse business owners, demonstrates that we are delivering on our commitments by creating opportunities for the community and providing a New York sense of place for our passengers.”

“These six, local women bring the energy and enthusiasm of a small business owner to Terminal 8 while offering one-of-a-kind products, which are made right here in New York,” said Dominic Lowe, U.S. chief operating officer of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield. “Working with the Port Authority, the Institute of Concessions and American Airlines, we designed these opportunities with a support system to help businesses thrive. This cutting-edge program is part of our overall effort of integrating local businesses and products and will serve as a model for JFK and beyond. Airports from all over the country have reached out wanting to understand more about what we’re doing, and how we’re doing it.”

The local businesses were selected based on their unique products, ability to scale, and business plans. The entrepreneurs offer a variety of goods that were specifically chosen for the JFK Terminal 8 passenger. Products include jewelry, home decor, hand-drawn illustrations of iconic New York scenes, honey and honey-based products, vegan skincare, jams and preserves, tonics and health supplements.

Through a competitive process, the program gives local businesses the opportunity for a short-term lease to test their concepts in the airport environment with hands-on support from URW’s team of retail experts, curated education, and networking events to enhance overall business readiness and success in airport environments. URW actively recruits and maintains a pipeline for future opportunities.

“American is excited about the continued partnership with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and URW to support local Queens and New York-area small businesses,” said Amanda Zhang, American Airlines’ vice president of corporate real estate. “URW’s small business retail accelerator program will positively impact local community members and their businesses for years to come by providing them with affordable access to airport retail space and a global customer base that may have otherwise been out of reach. We look forward to providing our customers and customers of our partners at Terminal 8 with even more local shopping and restaurant options with the opening of these accelerator stores and kiosks.”

Since 2018, the JFK Redevelopment Community Advisory Council has been working with the Port Authority to expand community outreach efforts and develop community-focused programs, ensuring that this ambitious project solicits ongoing feedback from local stakeholders and provides meaningful opportunities for local businesses, MWBEs, students and jobseekers. The council is co-chaired by U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, and is composed of elected officials, community boards, business and nonprofit organizations, civic organizations, and clergy leaders from the targeted local communities of southeast Queens, southwest Queens, the Rockaways and western portions of Nassau County.

Since its inception, the council has worked with the Port Authority to advance the agency’s commitment to a 30 percent MWBE contracting goal in all categories of work, with a special focus on opportunities for local businesses, across all aspects of the JFK redevelopment program, including terminal projects, which are being built by union labor under a full project-labor agreement. In 2023, acting on guidance from the Community Advisory Council, the Port Authority initiated the Institute of Concessions to help small, local business owners learn the skills necessary to compete for opportunities at JFK.

Information on the new businesses, which are now open in JFK Terminal 8, are provided below:

alchemy.

Jennifer Spencer founded alchemy., a Brooklyn-based lifestyle brand offering luxury in everyday living. With a passion for unique, functional products, she curates candles, perfumes, jewelry, and home decor. Handmade in small batches, alchemy. prioritizes sustainability and local craftsmanship.

“Opening a shop at JFK, a gateway to the United States and a crossroads for travelers worldwide, is an incredible milestone for me and my company,” Spencer said. “Being a part of the transformative redevelopment of Terminal 8 is a unique opportunity to raise brand awareness on a global stage, contributing to this vibrant and iconic space while celebrating progress, diversity, and innovation.”

Beautiful Amore Skincare

Amerrah Danielson, a Queens resident and graduate of the Institute of Concessions, began making skincare products 22 years ago driven by the desire to find solutions for sensitive skin. She combined her love of cooking and cosmetology to create Beautiful Amore Skincare, known for its plant-based ingredients. Her kiosk features her high-quality, vegan products including body and lip butters, lotions, oils, scrubs, hand sanitizers and hair care.

“My goal is to be a household name so having my products on the global stage of JFK gets me one step closer,” Danielson said. “I hope I can inspire people who look like me and push them to follow their dreams. This program is truly for the community and speaks volumes to URW Airports in providing the spaces and support for us to succeed.”

Bevo’s Kitchen

Queens resident Gracia Clery-Leonce’s zest for a healthy lifestyle led her to start cooking and encouraging healthy eating habits that inspired the creation of Bevo’s Kitchen. As a clinical laboratory scientist and a healthy lifestyle coach, her mantra, “Because you are what you eat,” drove her to start making everyday foods like jams and preserves launching her company in 2016. In 2020, Gracia added a savory line of vegan/vegetarian dishes to her packaged products. She brings her farmer’s market favorites including jams and preserves, granolas, fruit chips, trail mix and snack balls to Terminal 8.

“With JFK in my backyard, I always wanted to get my products into the airport, so this is a dream come true,” Clery-Leonce said. “Eating healthy while traveling is challenging, especially for plant-based travelers and I want to change that. I want to teach the world the importance of a healthy lifestyle via good healthy eating habits and what better way than to interact with passengers from around the globe.”

Natchie

Brooklyn resident and singer/songwriter Nadia Ackerman is bringing natchie, her popular line of hand-drawn illustrations to the airport for the first time. Her art started with song lyric illustrations and then sketches of iconic New York. Her store features art, greeting cards, stationery, luggage tags, magnets, sustainable totes, and more.

“I always wanted to be in airports as I believe it is the perfect place for my brand,” Ackerman said. “The support I have received through URW’s small business initiative is immeasurable. This is an enormous opportunity to expand to a global audience and I’m so excited to be here.”

HoneyGramz

Queens resident Ruth Harrigan is the founder and Queen bee at HoneyGramz, a company based in Great Neck, N.Y., that is created by her passion for beekeeping. As an avid beekeeper and advocate, she aims to help save the bees by teaching the importance of pollination to customers and her community. She offers a collection of honey from New York and specializes in creamed honey. One of her bestsellers is her Gold Sofi award-winning creamed New York elderberry honey. She also offers bee-themed tea towels, luggage tags, mugs, books and more at her kiosk.

“Being in JFK exposes our products to the whole world and I am elated for the opportunity,” Harrigan said. “We want to create awareness about the importance of bees and being able to spread our message to passengers around the world is such a gift. This is a dream come true.”

Mother Earth Juice Bar

With a mission to help people live in optimal health and happiness, Jamaica resident Dr. Lord-Marcelle used her expertise in holistic medicine to open Mother Earth Juice Bar in 2017. The juice bar and wellness center specializing in natural health, is a go-to for supplements, tonics, herbal remedies, and naturopathic therapies. T8 passengers can find some of her top products at her kiosk.



“Opening up my business in the airport is a tremendous opportunity for me as an African-American woman from the Caribbean,” Lord-Marcelle said. “To be able to have a presence in T8 is an exciting milestone for my business especially, as a community leader who is dedicated to helping people get certified to operate in airports.”

Transforming JFK Into a World-Class Global Gateway

In January 2017, the JFK Vision Plan was announced to transform JFK into the world-class airport that New Yorkers deserve. The vision plan provides a strategic framework for the Port Authority and its partners to completely redevelop, modify and expand existing facilities and infrastructure. The $9.5 billion development of a state-of-the-art New Terminal One that will anchor the airport's south side broke ground in September 2022. A new $4.2 billion Terminal 6, which will connect seamlessly with Terminal 5 to create an anchor terminal on the airport’s north side, broke ground in February 2023. The $1.5 billion expansion of Terminal 4, led by Delta Air Lines and JFK International Air Terminal (JFKIAT), is substantially complete. Additionally, the $400 million expansion of Terminal 8, led by American Airlines, which operates the terminal, was completed in November 2022.

A key component of the new terminals will be world-class concessions featuring local and diverse business alongside national brands. Terminal 6 and Terminal 8 recently announced their initial concessions selections. The commercial redevelopment program by JFK T8 Innovation Partners, a joint venture led by URW and certified minority-business enterprise (MBE) equity partner Phoenix Infrastructure Group, follows the completed expansion of Terminal 8. The newly expanded and modernized Terminal 8 is a component of the Port Authority’s $19 billion redevelopment of JFK, which prioritizes local, small businesses bringing world-class dining and retail in every new or modernized terminal.

All of the privately financed terminal projects combined with the Port Authority's roadway, parking and infrastructure projects represent a $19 billion transformation of JFK and an extraordinary series of public-private partnerships. The Port Authority’s capital investment of $3.9 billion is leveraging private investment at a rate of nearly four to one when taking into account the full private investment of more than $15 billion that has been committed to the four projects comprising the full redevelopment of JFK.