Clear Channel Outdoor Continues Advertising & Sponsorship Program Evolution at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) Through New 10-Year Partnership

Clear Channel Outdoor’s Airports Division, the Americas-based airports business of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO), announced Wayne County Airport Authority awarded it a 10-year contract to continue evolving their state-of-the-art advertising and sponsorship program at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW). This win comes via a competitive RFP process and continues a partnership Clear Channel Outdoor began with Wayne County Airport Authority in 2003. The new contract includes Chandler Campbell & Daschle, Bayview Electric, and McConnell Communications as local subcontractors.

Clear Channel Outdoor’s new comprehensive media program will incorporate upgraded digital display technology and offer brands even more attractive advertising opportunities to connect with a geographically diverse and upscale audience of more than 31 million annual passengers. Advertisers will have the prime opportunity to reach a highly coveted audience, as DTW frequent flyers over-index in holding roles as consequential decision-makers. Current DTW advertisers include Michigan Medicine and Michigan State University. Additionally, some of the biggest names in the automotive industry are headquartered in the Motor City.

The new advertising network will maximize brand exposure across three distinct digital networks to meet the evolving marketing needs and goals of advertisers. The program will include new high-impact printed and digital displays, along with unique sponsorship and experiential activations, including an exclusive opportunity for premier exposure by the iconic water feature in the McNamara Terminal.

“We are excited to call the Wayne County Airport Authority our partner for another 10 years,” said Morten Gotterup, president, Clear Channel Outdoor, Airports Division. “As Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport continues to draw in a highly valuable passenger base, the advanced media products and solutions we will integrate into the space will bring brands closer to their desired audiences than before and continue to revolutionize the airport experience for millions of travelers.”