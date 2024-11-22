Southwest Florida International Airport Reports October Traffic Numbers

During October, 657,488 passengers traveled through Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers. This was a decrease of 11 percent compared to October 2023. Year-to-date, passenger traffic is up 12 percent.



The traffic leader in October was Delta with 150,087 passengers. Rounding out the top five airlines were Southwest (119,021), American (98,389), United (96,607) and JetBlue (71,747).



Southwest Florida International Airport had 7,529 aircraft operations, an increase of 15 percent compared to October 2023. Page Field saw 12,261 operations, which was a 27 percent decrease compared to October 2023.



Southwest Florida International Airport served more than 10 million passengers in 2023 and is one of the top 50 U.S. airports for passenger traffic. No ad valorem (property) taxes are used for airport operation or construction. For more information, visit flylcpa.com or facebook.com/flyRSW.