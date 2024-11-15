Volaris Adds Three New Routes to Mexico at OAK

Volaris Airlines is celebrating 15 years at OAK with the announcement of three new destinations in Mexico and additional frequency to existing destinations. The airline announced a new nonstop service to Zacatecas, its eighth destination from OAK. Zacatecas is the capital of the Mexican state of Zacatecas. It joins Monterrey and Los Cabos bringing the number to three, new, nonstop routes between OAK and popular Mexican destinations. The flights will operate Wednesday, Friday and Sunday beginning July 2, 2025. Tickets are now on sale at Volaris.com.

Volaris recognizes that OAK is a convenient option for those traveling to the San Francisco Bay Area. At OAK, Volaris will now serve seven destinations in Mexico and one in El Salvador. Its route map covers over 70 destinations in Mexico and international services to Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Peru.

The new service represents an additional investment of over US$200M in aircraft to be used at OAK. The airline will rely on its new A320/A321 NEO airliners. They are equipped with CFM LEAP engines and winglets that reduce CO2 emissions by 22% per seat and NOx emissions by 55% compared to the previous models. The aircraft are also quieter than earlier models, reducing noise for passengers and airports by 50%.

Yesterday in Oakland, airline and airport officials also pointed to the upcoming daily, nonstop service to Los Cabos, an often-requested route for San Francisco Bay Area travelers seeking a beach destination vacation. The service between OAK and Cabo is the airline’s first foray into a popular leisure destination for US-based vacation travelers. The daily nonstop flight to Los Cabos begins on March 20, 2025, just in time for Spring Break, and the flights are specifically timed to match up with hotel check-in/check-out times. Combined with Volaris’s low fares and the convenience of OAK, which is the closest airport for a majority of the area’s residents, the new flights present exceptional value to San Francisco Bay Area travelers.

Rounding out a day of commemoration in Oakland, the airline and airport also “cut the ribbon” on its newest flights between OAK and Monterrey, Nuevo Leon that now operates three times weekly.

“We’re very proud of the success of Volaris at OAK. They are OAK’s busiest international carrier, and the second busiest at the airport overall. With the new service added, Volaris becomes the top carrier to Mexico from the San Francisco Bay Area. This success reflects the high level of consumer demand for the convenience of a nonstop from OAK,” said Craig Simon Port of Oakland Director of Aviation. He added, “A well-timed daily nonstop to Los Cabos is a request that we often hear from San Francisco Bay Area vacationers, and we’re thrilled that Volaris will deliver this with the new flight beginning just before Spring Break in 2025.“

It is an absolute honor to be here today to represent the San Francisco Bay Area’s number one airline to Mexico: Volaris.” Said Eric Friedman, Volaris Director of Network Strategy and Airline Partnerships. He added, “We celebrate this status after 15 years of operating the East Bay Way; when Volaris began service to the US for first time between OAK and Mexico. Today, in commemoration of this milestone, our collective history and joint success, I am proud to announce three new routes to Mexico: OAK to Monterrey, Zacatecas and the long-deserved daily flight between Oakland and Cabo San Lucas; Volaris’ first beach destination served from the San Francisco Bay Area.”

Volaris expanded schedule at OAK includes:

New Nonstop Markets

Monterrey 3 x weekly, now operating

Los Cabos Daily, begins March 20, 2025

Zacatecas 3 x weekly begins July 2, 2025

Current Markets

Guadalajara 3 daily, 21 weekly

Mexico City Daily

Leon Daily

Morelia Daily

El Salvador

San Salvador 3 x weekly