Connico Adds Five New Members to Support Growing and Diverse Team

Connico, a leading national consultancy that services the aviation, civil, transportation, institutional, commercial and industrial markets, announced the addition of five new team members to support the company’s continued growth in the industry: Chris Pavese as a subject matter expert of development, Chris Viamari as an electrical cost specialist, Jimmy Hutchins as an analyst III, Tyler Bartruff as an analyst I and Evan Yablonsky as an analyst I.

Pavese joins Connico as a subject matter expert in development, bringing a passion for the career development of others and multiple decades of experience in building and developing teams. In his role, he will focus on the construction of Connico’s first-ever staff development framework. Relying on his more than 30 years of industry experience, he will also contribute to Connico’s program management efforts. He holds multiple degrees, including a Master of Science in Electrical Power Transmission and Distribution and a Bachelor of Science in General Engineering from Gonzaga University. His wealth of knowledge will be instrumental in guiding Connico’s projects and nurturing its team.

With over 25 years of industry experience, Viamari comes to Connico as an electrical cost specialist. His extensive background and deep knowledge in electrical cost estimation will be invaluable as he leads the electrical components of the projects he estimates, ensuring precision and excellence in every detail. Viamari’s experience in the broader industry also allows him to offer unique insights into process improvements as Connico continues to expand its services.

Hutchins joins Connico with nearly 20 years of industry experience. He will focus on the electrical elements involved in the cost estimates he prepares in his role as analyst III, leveraging his extensive background in industrial technology. The extensive field experience he brings to the table continues Connico’s tradition of providing real-world knowledge and perspectives on construction practices and procedures. He holds an associate degree from West Georgia Technical College and will enhance Connico’s ability to provide precise and accurate estimates for projects with complex electrical requirements.

Bartruff brings nearly 10 years of experience across various industries. In his role as analyst I at Connico, he will focus on cost estimating and value integration. His passion for learning also enables him to help shape Connico’s policies on training and mentorship. Bartruff holds a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Leadership from Northern Kentucky University and will play a key role in delivering value-driven solutions for Connico’s clients.

Yablonsky, a recent civil engineering graduate from the University of Alabama, joins Connico with two years of industry experience. As an analyst I, he will specialize in scheduling with a proficiency in software programs such as Primavera, Bluebeam and Microsoft Project. Yablonsky is also working toward his engineering-in-training certification.

“As Connico continues to expand its leadership in the aviation construction industry, we are excited to welcome these five outstanding professionals to our growing team,” said Sri Kumar, president and CEO. “We remain dedicated to fostering a culture that values innovative thinking and diverse expertise. I am confident that Tyler, Evan, Jimmy, Chris V. and Chris P. will bring valuable skills and fresh perspectives that will strengthen Connico’s ability to serve our clients and drive future success.”