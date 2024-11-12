Aviation Authority Board names Michael Stephens as Tampa International Airport’s next CEO

The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board of Directors voted Tuesday to select TPA Executive Vice President and General Counsel Michael Stephens as the Airport’s next Chief Executive Officer. Stephens will be the fourth CEO and first Black Chief Executive in the Airport’s history. The selection, which became official after nine months of planning and discussion and a 4-1 vote among the five-member Board, will allow the Authority to engage in contract negotiations with 52-year-old Stephens to put him in charge of more than 670 employees that manage and operate TPA and Peter O. Knight, Tampa Executive and Plant City airports. He will also guide important decisions about TPA’s future, including growth beyond Airside D, new technology and advancements in the industry, and financial and environmental sustainability. “Tampa International Airport is a beloved institution and an industry icon, and I’m looking forward to leading our organization while building on an award-winning reputation of excellence,” Stephens said. “It will be an incredible honor to follow in Joe’s footsteps and lead some of the best talent in the business. I’m thankful to the Board and our community for this opportunity to build onto the TPA legacy.” As General Counsel, Michael Stephens has been responsible for providing legal opinions and advice to the CEO and Board Members on a wide variety of legal matters related to all aspects of the Aviation Authority. He is also the Executive Vice President for Information Technology Services, Human Resources, Government and Community Relations, Risk Management and Business Diversity. Stephens has nearly 25 years of experience managing complex legal, compliance, human resources, labor, and employment issues. He is a veteran who served on active duty as a Captain and Trial Counsel in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps, where he was also appointed as a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney. He also served on active duty as an Air Traffic Controller in the U.S. Air Force. Stephens is a member of the Florida Bar Association, the Association of Corporate Counsel, and is a graduate of Leadership Florida. Nationally, he serves on the Pace Center for Girls Board of Trustees and Airport Council International’s Legal Steering Committee. He is a recognized expert in cybersecurity and data privacy and has testified twice before Congress on cybersecurity and critical infrastructure protection. Stephens graduated from Morehouse College with a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations. He holds a Juris Doctor from the Washington College of Law at American University as well as a Master of Arts in International Affairs from the School of International Service at American University. He is also a graduate of Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program. The search began after CEO Joe Lopano announced in February that he would retire at the end of his contract in April 2025. The Board’s Finance Committee focused on four internal candidates, including Stephens. Executive Vice President John Tiliacos, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Communications Chris Minner and Executive Vice President of Finance, Procurement and Capital Programs Damian Brooke were the other three candidates who interviewed for the CEO position, with Stephens and Tiliacos as the final two candidates whom the Board considered at Tuesday’s Special Board Meeting. The Board will soon negotiate a contract with Stephens, which will outline compensation and benefits for the new CEO. The Board must also establish a clear transition plan for Lopano’s exit and Stephens’ first day. A timeline has not been determined yet. “I could not be more proud of Michael, who has truly been one of the most brilliant and well-rounded professionals I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with,” Lopano said. “I have no doubt, given his track record and ties to this community, that he will be able to not only lead this organization through any challenge, but take it to new heights as we enter the next era of aviation.”