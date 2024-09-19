JetBlue Plans to Introduce Airport Lounges as It Expands Premium Offerings and Perks for Loyal Customers

JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) today announced plans for its first-ever airport lounges, opening at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) Terminal 5 in late 2025 and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) Terminal C soon after. The introduction of lounges is a step in the airline’s ‘ JetForward ’ strategy, which seeks to meet the growing demand for premium offerings. The new lounges will allow JetBlue to offer a valuable new Signature Perk to its top level TrueBlue Mosaic ® members and a benefit to the new premium credit card soon to be announced.

“Customers have asked for a JetBlue lounge for years and we can’t wait to unveil our take in New York and Boston,” said Marty St. George, president of JetBlue. “Lounges have become an essential offering for the growing numbers of customers seeking premium experiences, and JetBlue’s lounges will further boost the value of our TrueBlue loyalty program as we expand our portfolio of JetBlue credit cards.”

As New York’s Hometown Airline ® and Boston’s favorite airline, JetBlue will enhance the experience of its two largest focus cities as it seeks to build the East Coast’s best leisure network as part of JetForward. When they open, the lounges will give customers a relaxed retreat to play, work, and lounge as the airline expands its affordable premium experience from the sky to the ground.

Cleared to Lounge

Understanding that airport lounges have grown in popularity, which has resulted in overcrowding and long lines at other airline lounges, access to JetBlue’s lounges will be reserved primarily for its most loyal customers and premium credit cardmembers. Complimentary access to the lounges will be available to the following customers:

Holders of a new premium JetBlue credit card (details soon to be announced)

TrueBlue Mosaic 4 members

Transatlantic Mint customers

TrueBlue Mosaic 4 members and the new premium JetBlue credit cardmembers will also receive complimentary access for an accompanying guest. Day passes and guest passes will be available for purchase by additional eligible customers based on space availability. All customers will be able to purchase an annual pass, making the lounges accessible to even more travelers seeking to get the most out of their award-winning JetBlue experience. More details about the lounge access policy will be shared in the future.

More Reasons to Mosaic

As JetBlue deepens the value of its award-winning TrueBlue loyalty program, Mosaic 4 members will receive complimentary access to the lounges for themselves and one accompanying guest as a new addition to Mosaic 4 Signature Perks. This highly requested perk marks yet another milestone achieved in Mosaic's 12-year history.

In addition to lounges in 2025, Mosaic members can soon look forward to additional enhancements, including an upgrade to the Move to Mint Signature Perk. Beginning in 2025, Mosaic members who have earned 250 tiles will receive two additional Move to Mint certificates for every 100 tiles they earn. This change enables Mosaic members to continue earning Move to Mint certificates uncapped and experience JetBlue’s award-winning, premium Mint experience even more often.

Last year, JetBlue refreshed TrueBlue to be more rewarding than ever before with the introduction of new Mosaic levels, tiles and perks, as well as perks for TrueBlue members along their way to Mosaic status. Whether members arrive at Mosaic status through travel spend, JetBlue credit card spend or a combination of both, tiles allow members to make the path to perks and Mosaic their own.

A Space for You, Unmistakably JetBlue

At New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, JetBlue’s lounge will span 8,000 total square feet and 11,000 square feet at Boston Logan International Airport. Both lounges will feature the airline’s iconic blue brand elements weaved together with local and regional artwork, personal touches and functional amenities, designed around three unique areas:

Play: Unwind and socialize as JetBlue brings the ‘fun’ in functionality to the lounge experience while customers can also relax as mixologists shake and stir their favorite complimentary alcoholic 1 and non-alcoholic beverages at a full-service bar.

Work: Stay connected and fully charged with private workspaces featuring fast and free Wi-Fi, an abundance of outlets to plug in and free barista-made coffee bar beverages.

Lounge: Enjoy familiar hospitality with complimentary food and beverage offerings. Kick back alone or with groups throughout the lounge in comfortable, cozy seating areas.

The lounges will also come complete with the airline’s standard of incredible customer service delivered by hospitality-trained crewmembers.

“Customers love the JetBlue experience, so we’re pulling through those thoughtful touches you find onboard our flights into the lounge experience,” said St. George.

The East Coast’s Best Leisure Network

JetBlue continues to reinforce its position as a leader in leisure and premium leisure travel on the East Coast, including offering more than 20 percent more lie-flat seats from Boston than any other carrier. Recently, JetBlue announced an expansion in New England , including additional frequencies on some of the most popular leisure routes from Boston Logan.