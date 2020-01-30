Banyan Air Service Welcomes Delivery of Avfuel SAF

Avfuel delivered 7,000 gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to Banyan Air Service (KFXE) in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Jan 30.

Banyan Air Service
Jan 30th, 2020
Photo To Accompany Banyan Air Service (fxe) Welcomes Delivery Of Avfuel Saf
Banyan Air

Avfuel delivered 7,000 gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to Banyan Air Service (KFXE) in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Jan. 30.

The fuel accounts for a two metric ton reduction in lifecycle CO2 emissions, furthering sustainability goals for Banyan Air Service and Avfuel. The fuel was allotted to operators via commitments prior to its delivery.

“We’re thankful to work with such a longstanding partner on sustainability initiatives,” said Joel Hirst, vice president of sales for Avfuel. “The Banyan team provides exceptional services and we’re proud to help them provide this exclusive, environmentally-friendly product to its customers to once again demonstrate that aircraft can safely fly with SAF. This understanding is key to stimulate the demand for future production in order to bring SAF to market at a reasonable cost. The SAF supply chain is developing rapidly as the industry invests in production facilities to bring commercially-scaled SAF volumes to market, which will be pivotal to business aviation obtaining its carbon emission goals.”

“Avfuel’s dedication to business aviation and its commitment to protect our environment is outstanding,” said Don Campion, president of Banyan Air Service. “It is an honor to be among the first FBOs to supply operators with Avfuel’s sustainable aviation fuel and a privilege to be associated with an innovative company to raise awareness and encourage further production of this alternative fuel.”


More in Airports
The Club Msy 4
Airport Dimensions Opens New Lounge at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport
The Club MSY offers travelers with any airline a space to relax, replenish and refresh in The Big Easy through the lounge’s signature zones.
Jan 29th, 2020
Lax
LAX People Mover Train Construction Goes Vertical as First Columns are Erected in Central Terminal Area
Construction of the 2.25 mile Automated People Mover train guideway moves to a new phase above ground.
Jan 29th, 2020
Gadget Express
Gadget Express Opens at Philadelphia International Airport
PHL Food and Shops now features an expansive electronic boutique.
Jan 29th, 2020
Port of Seattle Introduces Employee Training to Combat Human Trafficking
The first proprietary anti-human trafficking training developed by a port authority launches during National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
Jan 29th, 2020
Airports all over the world are beginning to think greener
Sponsored
Airports all over the world are beginning to think greener
Our battery powered eGPU 400 Hz units help airports reduce their carbon footprint. Click here to find out more about a better working environment and overall lower operating costs.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Phoenix Light Threshold And It Is By Artist James Carpenter
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Completes Modernization of Terminal 3
Mayor leads media on a tour of the newly renovated North Concourse.
Jan 29th, 2020
Richmond International Airport Reports 4.38 Million Passengers in 2019, a New Annual Record
December’s 12.7 percent increase marks a strong 2019 finish as consecutive record months tally increases to 27.
Jan 28th, 2020
Plaque Unveiling
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Completes Modernization of Terminal 3
Jan 28th, 2020
Air France and Sata Azores Airlines Sign a Code-Share Agreement
Jan 28th, 2020
Passenger Traffic Continues to Grow at ROA
Jan 28th, 2020
DSE 2020 to Feature a Wide Variety of New Product Offerings
Digital Signage Expo is the one place to see the newest cutting-edge technologies available.
Jan 28th, 2020
Ontario International Airport Statement Regarding Coronavirus
Jan 28th, 2020
K 1900 712 L Ip
IP Panel Phone with Steel Reinforced Handset Cable
Jan 28th, 2020
Xue Li
HNTB Grows Aviation Practice in Miami Office to Help Provide Solutions to Clients Throughout South Florida
Maria Mendoza, Andrea Herdocia, Xue Li, Ricardo Martinez bolster firm’s capacity supporting airport capital improvement projects.
Jan 28th, 2020