U.S. Travel Welcomes Bipartisan Focus on Infrastructure Investment

U.S. Travel Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Policy Tori Emerson Barnes issued the following statement on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee's newly released policy platforms.

U.S. Travel Association
Jan 30th, 2020

U.S. Travel Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Policy Tori Emerson Barnes issued the following statement on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee's newly released policy platforms:

"As we enter a new decade, we have our eyes on the future of travel mobility as well as the improvements necessary to our existing infrastructure systems. If we fail to evolve and adapt to advances in technology and global competition, travel—and by extension, the U.S. economy—will be constricted by outdated, inefficient infrastructure.

"Many of the policies outlined by the committee align with U.S. Travel's own infrastructure platform, including raising the cap on the Passenger Facility Charge, funding major projects of regional and national significance, and making foundational investments in new and transformative technologies.

"We applaud Chairman DeFazio, Ranking Member Graves and members of the committee for their efforts to move America's infrastructure into a new era of innovation, efficiency and sustainability."


More in Airports
Port of Seattle Introduces Employee Training to Combat Human Trafficking
The first proprietary anti-human trafficking training developed by a port authority launches during National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
Jan 29th, 2020
Airport Boards 1 Million Passengers in 201
At that time, a severe economic recession that affected airports nationwide forced passengers numbers down.
Jan 29th, 2020
Phoenix Light Threshold And It Is By Artist James Carpenter
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Completes Modernization of Terminal 3
Mayor leads media on a tour of the newly renovated North Concourse.
Jan 29th, 2020
Richmond International Airport Reports 4.38 Million Passengers in 2019, a New Annual Record
December’s 12.7 percent increase marks a strong 2019 finish as consecutive record months tally increases to 27.
Jan 28th, 2020
Airports all over the world are beginning to think greener
Sponsored
Airports all over the world are beginning to think greener
Our battery powered eGPU 400 Hz units help airports reduce their carbon footprint. Click here to find out more about a better working environment and overall lower operating costs.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Air France and Sata Azores Airlines Sign a Code-Share Agreement
Jan 28th, 2020
Passenger Traffic Continues to Grow at ROA
Jan 28th, 2020
DSE 2020 to Feature a Wide Variety of New Product Offerings
Digital Signage Expo is the one place to see the newest cutting-edge technologies available.
Jan 28th, 2020
Ontario International Airport Statement Regarding Coronavirus
Jan 28th, 2020
K 1900 712 L Ip
IP Panel Phone with Steel Reinforced Handset Cable
Jan 28th, 2020
Xue Li
HNTB Grows Aviation Practice in Miami Office to Help Provide Solutions to Clients Throughout South Florida
Maria Mendoza, Andrea Herdocia, Xue Li, Ricardo Martinez bolster firm’s capacity supporting airport capital improvement projects.
Jan 28th, 2020
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport Prepared to Protect Health of Travelers, Staff and the Public
ANC is coordinating its efforts with the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS).
Jan 28th, 2020
Heathrow Kickstarts the Decade with Appointments Set to Transform the Assistance Experience
Disability campaigner Helen Dolphin MBE and experienced equality and inclusion regulator Keith Richards have both been named as co-chairs of the Heathrow Access Advisory Group (HAAG).
Jan 28th, 2020
Cvg Airport
Eight New Food and Beverage Options Coming to CVG Airport
Contract with SSP America brings more local, national and healthy flavors.
Jan 28th, 2020