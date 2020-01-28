Eight New Food and Beverage Options Coming to CVG Airport

Contract with SSP America brings more local, national and healthy flavors.

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)
Jan 28th, 2020
Cvg Airport
CVG

Eight new food and beverage options are coming to the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), incorporating more local flavors, national brands, and an additional fresh/healthy option.

SSP America, a division of SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage brands in travel locations worldwide, has been awarded a contract to develop and operate the eight new spaces. CVG travelers will see SSP America introduce a tailored mix of award-winning local and proprietary brands, anchored by industry-leading quick service national brands.

“Currently one of the fastest growing airports in the nation, CVG is experiencing positive growth as a direct result of the airport’s focused inward investment,” said Paul Loupakos, vice president of business development, SSP America. “SSP America is delighted to be a part of this next chapter. We bring a diverse mix of local and national brands, as well as custom-designed restaurants that will give passengers a true taste of the region.” 

“We look forward to partnering with SSP to bring these new food concepts to CVG,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “The new concessions throughout CVG, both in food and retail, continue to elevate the customer experience for our passengers.”

The new food and beverage locations are anticipated to open the first quarter of 2021 through first quarter of 2022. Those changes include:  

Two locations, one in Concourse A and one on the west side of Concourse B, will become Dunkin’ — The mighty Dunkin’ brings a globally recognized, all-American brand with an industry-leading, premium coffee offering and wide-variety of donuts, sandwiches and snacks.

Chick-fil-A at the Concourse B food court moves to a larger space within the food court (formerly Torn Basil location) — Chick-fil-A brings a popular, multi-award-winning, fast casual chicken restaurant with industry recognition for both their speed and high-level customer service.

The current Chick-fil-A location in the Concourse B food court will become Fuzzy’s Taco Shop — Fuzzy’s Taco Shop brings a popular, award-winning, fast casual Mexican restaurant with industry recognition for their high-level guest experience.  Fuzzy’s soft corn tortillas are brimming with flavorful fillings such as grilled or tempura fish, shrimp, spicy pork, fajita chicken and shredded brisket—each, individually wrapped in foil to maintain warmth and on-the-go, portable perfection. Burritos, quesadillas, “Diggable” burrito bowls, “Loaded” nachos, and “Big Bowled” salads round out the menu.

The Local in Concourse A will become a Bourbon Kitchen — Designed specifically for ­­­CVG by SSP America’s Food Travel Experts, this Bourbon Kitchen brings a regionally-focused, bourbon distillery tasting room experience featuring world-class, Kentucky bourbons and a bourbon inspired, localized menu.

Stella Artois/Urban Market in Concourse A will become a localized café & bar — This offering will bring something for everyone — handcrafted drinks and Ohio brews combined with locally tailored street eats in an upbeat urban setting.

Hop & Cask in Concourse B will become Carmella’s Modern Trattoria — Modern, Italian trattoria concept is created by SSP America’s team of leading Food Travel Experts and specifically customized for CVG. Carmella’s features a chef-driven menu and made from scratch dishes, including freshly prepared pizzas; overstuffed sandwiches; hand-patted burgers; small plates of antipasti; and a wide range of soups, salads and pasta, as well as classic steaks and Chicken Marsala entrees. 

Panda Express in Concourse A will become Camden Food Co. — Award-winning, SSP boutique brand designed specifically for travelers and the airport environment, Camden provides an express service, urban gourmet market full of fresh, modern, made-to-order as well as grab-and-go food options prepared with locally sourced ingredients.


More in Airports
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport Prepared to Protect Health of Travelers, Staff and the Public
ANC is coordinating its efforts with the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS).
Jan 28th, 2020
Heathrow Kickstarts the Decade with Appointments Set to Transform the Assistance Experience
Disability campaigner Helen Dolphin MBE and experienced equality and inclusion regulator Keith Richards have both been named as co-chairs of the Heathrow Access Advisory Group (HAAG).
Jan 28th, 2020
Calline Sanchez
Debi Chess, Calline Sanchez Elected Newest Members of the Tucson Airport Authority
Debi Chess and Calline Sanchez were elected at the Tucson Airport Authority’s Annual Meeting Jan. 27 as new members of the authority.
Jan 27th, 2020
2019 TUS Passenger Numbers Grow To Make it Airport’s Fifth Biggest Year
Airline passenger numbers at Tucson International Airport (TUS) grew by 5 percent in 2019 to almost 3.8 million – the fifth busiest year in the airport’s history, according to statistics released at the Tucson Airport Authority’s annual meeting Jan. 27.
Jan 27th, 2020
Airports all over the world are beginning to think greener
Sponsored
Airports all over the world are beginning to think greener
Our battery powered eGPU 400 Hz units help airports reduce their carbon footprint. Click here to find out more about a better working environment and overall lower operating costs.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Angie Wessinger 5e2f59973d7b4
Premier Private Jets Hires Angie Wessinger as Director of Charter Sales
Her career success has been proven by her customer retention and well exceeding her sales goals throughout her career.
Jan 27th, 2020
Hms Host
Southern Grounds Set to Open at Jacksonville International Airport
HMSHost brings JAX travelers a new local business opening this fall.
Jan 27th, 2020
Aéroports Côte d’Azur Unveils its Program to Put an End to Greenhouse Gas Emissions in Just 10 Years
France’s first 100 percent carbon-neutral airport group, which has been implementing an ambitious policy to reduce its environmental footprint for more than 15 years.
Jan 27th, 2020
Asa 5e1f8098b879b
AirportIQ Situational Awareness (ASA)
ASA is an advanced dispatch and response technology that fuses critical data and immediately provides comprehensive situational awareness.
Jan 27th, 2020
Orlando International Named ‘Best Large Airport’ In USA Today 10Best Contest
Jan 27th, 2020
$44 Million Project Launches to Put Clean Freight Equipment at CA Ports, Rail Yards, Airports, Warehouses as Delivery Economy Booms, Climate Concerns Grow
Jan 27th, 2020
AirMundo
Jan 27th, 2020
Taxi Fares Rise at European Airports
Average cost for a taxi ride is 41 EUR / 35 GBP; Spanish and Turkish airports are much cheaper
Jan 27th, 2020
Award Winners (2)
ATSSA Announces Winners of Five National Awards
The American Traffic Safety Services Association is pleased to announce winners of the Industry Achievement Award, the National Safety Award, Foundation Champion Award, Mark of Excellence Award and National Media Award.
Jan 27th, 2020