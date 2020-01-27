Successful Efforts to Reduce CO2 Emissions at Munich Airport

CPD honors airport's progress with CO2 emissions for the third time.

Munich Airport
Jan 27th, 2020

The international climate protection organization CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) has again recognized Munich Airport (FMG) for its highly effective climate protection efforts. For the third consecutive year, Munich Airport has achieved "Leadership Level" and earned an "A-" rating in the "Climate Change" category.

CDP collects data on climate change measures by companies and assigns ratings between "A" and "D-". In 2019 a total of 8,361 companies around the world submitted data to the organization. With an A- rating, Munich Airport is among the top 8 percent in its category, thus scoring well above average among its international peers.

With the positive assessment, CDP has again recognized the airport's determined and long-standing efforts to decarbonize its operations. Through numerous innovative measures, Munich Airport ensures environmentally responsible, resource-conserving airport operations as it gradually moves towards net zero carbon status. By 2030, the airport expects to reduce its total emissions by 60 percent through its own efforts. The remaining 40 percent will be eliminated through appropriate offsetting measures, preferably through climate protection projects in the airport region. It is investing a total of 150 million euros in this ambitious climate protection program. Munich Airport intends to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Welcoming the announcement, Jost Lammers, the CEO and president of Munich Airport, said, "Our CDP score confirms that we are on the right track to successfully implement the Net Zero 2050 resolution of Airports Council International (ACI) Europe in line with the Paris Agreement and the EU climate neutrality target."

Among the measures in support of the target was the retrofit of the airport's ramp lighting with energy-saving LED technology at a cost of 2 million euros. With 185,000 LEDs positioned in around 1,900 luminaires mounted on masts up to 34 meters tall, the project created one of the world's largest high-mast LED installations. The resulting savings in CO2 emissions amount to approximately 3,000 tons per year.


More in Airports
Asa 5e1f8098b879b
AirportIQ Situational Awareness (ASA)
ASA is an advanced dispatch and response technology that fuses critical data and immediately provides comprehensive situational awareness.
Jan 24th, 2020
Pro Pworks 5e1f809870641 (1)
PROPworks
Optional modules also allow users to track physical space and property assets at each facility, compile statistics for tracking performance, and manage utilities.
Jan 24th, 2020
Aislelabs 5
Aislelabs Flow
The Flow dashboard can generate cross-functional, real-time insights that are actionable, scalable, and dynamic, offering insights from operations to retail sales and drive revenue across all aspects of the airport.
Jan 24th, 2020
Aislelabs
Jan 24th, 2020
Airports all over the world are beginning to think greener
Sponsored
Airports all over the world are beginning to think greener
Our battery powered eGPU 400 Hz units help airports reduce their carbon footprint. Click here to find out more about a better working environment and overall lower operating costs.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Img 0184
Desert Jet Launches Artist Series at its Brand New Executive FBO Facility in the Coachella Valley
Desert Jet, is bringing vibrancy to the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport (KTRM) in the Coachella Valley with the launch of its new artist series.
Jan 24th, 2020
James Obletz Named President of Delaware North’s Travel Division
Obletz will be responsible for providing oversight and strategic direction for the company’s portfolio of 24 airports throughout North America.
Jan 24th, 2020
Newark Liberty Airport Undergoing Major Restroom Upgrades, Part of Broader Port Authority Commitment to Facility Improvements that Elevate the Customer Experience
At a time the Port Authority is investing billions in new facilities, the agency also continues to prioritize customer service with upgrades at all of its existing facilities.
Jan 24th, 2020
A Record 18 Million Guests Traveled Through YYC in 2019
Jan 24th, 2020
RKS Records Third Consecutive Year of Growth
Number of passengers using RKS has risen 57.2 percent since 2016.
Jan 24th, 2020
Volaris is Resilient and Well-Positioned to Address the Challenges It Faces, Says CEO
Jan 23rd, 2020
Kansas City International Airport Has Third Busiest Year in its History
Jan 23rd, 2020
Reno-Tahoe International Hits 4.45 Million Passenger Mark in 2019
Jan 23rd, 2020
Detectable Warning Systems’ ADA Compliant AlertCast and AlertTile Tactile Warning Products Deliver A Myriad of Construction and Safety Solutions Via Advanced Composites
Jan 23rd, 2020