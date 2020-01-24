Aviator to Protest Erie Airport’s Wall of Fame Removal

David Bruce
Erie Times-News, Pa. (TNS)
Jan 24th, 2020

A protest against the removal of the Aviators Wall of Fame at Erie International Airport will be held Feb. 1.

The protest, which is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the airport, is being organized by retired Air Force Col. James Regenor, one of three living aviators honored by the Wall of Fame, and his family.

A mural and photos of the Erie aviators that was located in the airport's baggage claim area was covered up over the summer by a health-care advertisement.

The Erie Regional Airport Authority voted 6-2 Wednesday not to restore the mural and portraits.

