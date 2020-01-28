Passenger Traffic Continues to Grow at ROA

Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA)
Jan 28th, 2020

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport continued to see 2019 traffic increase with December traffic up 17.7 percent on a year over year basis. December 2019 saw 61,827 passengers fly via ROA compared to 52,498 in December of 2018 an increase of 9,329 passengers. For the year, passenger traffic was up 8.9 percent versus 2018 with 719,707 passengers served this year compared to 660,836 in 2018.

Strong community support, additional capacity, fare moderation and improved airline operational reliability have all played roles in the continuation of sustained passenger growth, which began in September of 2016 and has now reached 27 consecutive months. December 2019’s increase of 9,329 passengers versus December 2018 equates to 300 more passengers flying ROA each day. For the year, 2019 traffic was up an average of 161 passengers a day versus 2018. The airport has had its busiest year since 2000 and served over 719,707 passengers, an increase of 103,342 passengers compared to 2017.

“We are pleased to see this positive trend continue through 2019, especially given our strong traffic numbers in 2016, 2017, and 2018,” stated Timothy T. Bradshaw, A.A.E., executive director of the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission. “Passenger demand is a critical factor when speaking with airlines regarding improving and increasing air service to our region. Our carriers have added capacity at ROA and our customers have utilized it, which has led to carriers adding more capacity and hopefully new destinations. Robust air service is a critical component for economic growth in the region. Using our existing air service is the only way we will get more air service. We appreciate the support of our community choosing to fly ROA and not driving out of market to fly.”

The Commission continually works with the airlines to improve reliability, reduce airfare and upgrade equipment serving the region. This has played a significant role in the increase of passengers using the airport. The commission continues to invest resources to promote the services available at ROA and sincerely thanks our customers for choosing to fly ROA.     

