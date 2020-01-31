Peoria International Airport Sets Passenger Records, Upgrades Chicago Service

PEORIA — Gen. Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport did it again.

A total of 689,416 passengers used the airport in 2019, a record total for one year. That broke by more than 2.5% the previous record of 672,594, set the previous year.

"PIA is fortunate to have incredible support throughout our business and leisure-travel community," stated airport director Gene Olson, who referred to his facility by its code.

December 2019 also set a record for passengers in that month, with 56,328. In all, eight months in 2019 set records. July was the busiest month overall in the airport's history.

Earlier this month, the airport announced the inauguration of nonstop flights to and from Nashville, Tenn., via Allegiant Air. That seasonal service is to begin in June.

Service that already exists, on United Airlines to and from Chicago, is set to receive an upgrade, at least in part.

Beginning in mid-February, one of United's five daily flights is to be made on a 70-seat Embraer E170 aircraft. Current United flights are on 50-seat regional jets.

According to Olson, the 70-seater resembles a smaller version of the Boeing 737. The new equipment is to be used on the Peoria-Chicago route for at least a couple of months, perhaps longer if business warrants it.

The airport also plans to install additional security cameras in its parking lot, in part in response to recent reports about vehicles being stolen and/or tampered with.

———

©2020 the Journal Star (Peoria, Ill.)

Visit the Journal Star (Peoria, Ill.) at www.PJStar.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.