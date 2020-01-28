Cleveland Hopkins Airport Reports Another Increase in Customer Service Scores

Susan Glaser
The Plain Dealer, Cleveland (TNS)
Jan 28th, 2020

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Hopkins International Airport earned its highest customer service scores to date in a survey of travelers conducted by Airports Council International, an industry trade group.

Cleveland Hopkins finished the year with a score of 4.33 out of 5, up from 4.18 in 2018. Travelers were asked to assess the airport in a number of areas, including cleanliness, restaurants and shopping, ease of finding their way, internet access and more.

The results from the ACI survey are in contrast with a recent J.D. Power survey, which named Cleveland Hopkins among the worst airports of its size in North America.

The J.D. Power survey is conducted online; the ACI questionnaire is completed in-person by 350 randomly selected passengers at boarding gates of pre-selected flights each quarter. More than 380 airports in 90 countries participate.

Cleveland Hopkins earned its highest-ever fourth-quarter scores in the following categories: overall satisfaction, business travelers; overall satisfaction, leisure travelers; courtesy and helpfulness of airport staff; cleanliness of washrooms; cleanliness of terminal. The airport also scored higher in those same categories than airports globally of the same size (5-15 million passengers).

“It is important as the airport continues to grow that we also continue to provide the best possible experience for our guests. I am proud of our staff and our airport partners for their continued dedication to enhancing the customer experience,” said airport Director Robert Kennedy.

In the J.D. Power Airport Satisfaction Study, airports are scored on a 1,000-point scale; Cleveland scored a 755, second from the bottom in the medium-size airport category, with 5.5 million to 9.9 million passengers. Only Kahului Airport in Hawaii scored worse.

Cleveland Hopkins will likely improve its ranking with J.D. Power this year, simply because the airport will move into the “large” airport category, for facilities with 10 million to 32.9 million passengers. Hopkins announced earlier this month that it welcomed 10.04 million travelers in 2019, a 4% increase over the year before, and the most in more than a decade.

In general, the larger the airport, the worse the scores. Large airports in the J.D. Power survey include New York LaGuardia, Chicago Midway and Philadelphia, among others.

Read more:

Is Cleveland Hopkins really that bad? Thoughts on what needs to be improved at our airport

———

©2020 The Plain Dealer, Cleveland

Visit The Plain Dealer, Cleveland at www.cleveland.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

More in Airports & Municipalities
Reno-Tahoe International Hits 4.45 Million Passenger Mark in 2019
Jan 23rd, 2020
Airfares at CVG Remain Lowest in Region
Jan 22nd, 2020
Ontario International Airport Welcomed 5.5 Million Passengers in 2019, Most Since 2008
Jan 22nd, 2020
Delta Air Lines passenger Keith O&rsquo;Brien (left), and Southwest passenger Karen Burleson, were surprised as the &ldquo;GRRand Passengers&rdquo; as the Ford Airport celebrated its record-setting 2019
Ford Airport Sets Record for Seventh Straight Year, Surprises GRRand Passengers
Jan 21st, 2020
Adfs
LAX Introduces New 'Fly Quieter' Program for Aircraft Operators
Jan 21st, 2020
Southwest Florida International Airport Reports Record-Breaking December and Year-End Traffic
Jan 21st, 2020
Farnborough Airport Announces Record Air Traffic Movements for Third Consecutive Year
Jan 21st, 2020
Prague Airport Terminal
Vaclav Havel Airport Prague Breaks a Record: 17.8 Million Handled Passengers in 2019
Jan 16th, 2020
Airport Passenger Traffic Continues Record Growth Pattern
Jan 16th, 2020
Jet On Taxiway Alpha
Medford Airport Experiences Record Growth
Jan 15th, 2020
Orlando Airport Leaders to Consider Deferring $15 an Hour Living Wage
The uncertainties from a related South Florida court decision and the coming election’s constitutional Amendment 2 that would boost minimum wages statewide to $15 an hour are further reasons for delay.
Jan 15th, 2020
Muc Pressetermin Lammers 4
Jost Lammers in the Captain's Seat as President and CEO Since January 1
Jan 9th, 2020
Kdpa
Annual Flight Operations at Dupage Airport Reach Highest Level Since 2005
Dec 17th, 2019
Asdfadf
Heathrow Primary Students Un-Wrap Christmas at the Airport
Dec 10th, 2019