Didn’t Take Long for Someone to Pilfer Weed from an Airport Bin Where Travelers Ditch Their Stash

Chicago Tribune staff
Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Jan 28th, 2020

One person's trash is another person's stash.

Chicago police say someone apparently stole marijuana this week from one of the blue boxes placed at Midway Airport for travelers who need to dispose of their weed before they get on a plane.

The"marijuana amnesty boxes" were placed there and at O’Hare International Airport earlier this month when it became legal to possess marijuana in Illinois. It’s not illegal to have it at the airports, but possessing marijuana is still illegal under federal law, and airspace is regulated by the federal government.

The boxes give people a chance to get rid of their marijuana to ensure they’re not breaking federal law and won’t run into an issue when they land at their destination. That’s exactly what someone did Monday, according to Chicago police.

About 6 p.m., someone reached into the box and “removed an unknown object from inside,” police said, apparently the weed that has been tossed into it earlier.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said detectives are investigating. “Tampering with them, or attempting to remove anything placed inside, is a crime," he said.

He added that “new, permanent theft prevention boxes are expected to replace the temporary ones in the coming weeks, making them more secure and preventing anyone from further accessing materials dropped inside."

The Transportation Security Administration doesn’t search for weed at security checkpoints, according to its website. But its agents are obligated to report any violations of federal law to local police, TSA spokeswoman Sari Koshetz said. TSA agents will not weigh the amount in travelers’ possession before turning it over to police, Koshetz said.

“In the event a substance that appears illegal is discovered during security screening, our officers will refer the matter to a law enforcement officer, who then follow their own procedures,” Koshetz said.

Illinois residents can legally possess up to 30 grams of marijuana, or about an ounce, in Illinois, and out-of-state residents can have half that.

The boxes are owned by the Chicago Department of Aviation and serviced by the police. Officers will regularly empty the boxes, file a report for the items inside and dispose of any surrendered marijuana as they would narcotics.

———

©2020 the Chicago Tribune

Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

More in Airports & Municipalities
Reno-Tahoe International Hits 4.45 Million Passenger Mark in 2019
Jan 23rd, 2020
Airfares at CVG Remain Lowest in Region
Jan 22nd, 2020
Ontario International Airport Welcomed 5.5 Million Passengers in 2019, Most Since 2008
Jan 22nd, 2020
Delta Air Lines passenger Keith O&rsquo;Brien (left), and Southwest passenger Karen Burleson, were surprised as the &ldquo;GRRand Passengers&rdquo; as the Ford Airport celebrated its record-setting 2019
Ford Airport Sets Record for Seventh Straight Year, Surprises GRRand Passengers
Jan 21st, 2020
Airports all over the world are beginning to think greener
Sponsored
Airports all over the world are beginning to think greener
Our battery powered eGPU 400 Hz units help airports reduce their carbon footprint. Click here to find out more about a better working environment and overall lower operating costs.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Southwest Florida International Airport Reports Record-Breaking December and Year-End Traffic
Jan 21st, 2020
Farnborough Airport Announces Record Air Traffic Movements for Third Consecutive Year
Jan 21st, 2020
Prague Airport Terminal
Vaclav Havel Airport Prague Breaks a Record: 17.8 Million Handled Passengers in 2019
Jan 16th, 2020
Airport Passenger Traffic Continues Record Growth Pattern
Jan 16th, 2020
Jet On Taxiway Alpha
Medford Airport Experiences Record Growth
Jan 15th, 2020
Orlando Airport Leaders to Consider Deferring $15 an Hour Living Wage
The uncertainties from a related South Florida court decision and the coming election’s constitutional Amendment 2 that would boost minimum wages statewide to $15 an hour are further reasons for delay.
Jan 15th, 2020
Muc Pressetermin Lammers 4
Jost Lammers in the Captain's Seat as President and CEO Since January 1
Jan 9th, 2020
Kdpa
Annual Flight Operations at Dupage Airport Reach Highest Level Since 2005
Dec 17th, 2019
Asdfadf
Heathrow Primary Students Un-Wrap Christmas at the Airport
Dec 10th, 2019