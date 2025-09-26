Bipartisan Effort Calls for Immediate Action to Address Aircraft Toxic Fumes Events

Congressman John Garamendi (CA-08) joined Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01), Congressman Greg Stanton (AZ-04), and other members of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee in a bipartisan effort urging the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to take immediate action to address the recent rise in toxic fume events on commercial aircraft.

This includes finalizing a crew member reporting system required in the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 and creating a similar reporting system for passengers, critical provisions from Congressman Garamendi’s bipartisan “Cabin Air Safety Act.” Addressing this issue is crucial for protecting the health and safety of passengers and crew members.

In the letter, the lawmakers wrote: “We are deeply concerned about the health risks and potential for comprised flight safety this exposure presents to our constituents, who you are responsible for protecting, and urge you to expeditiously implement the requirements laid out in the 2024 Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Reauthorization law to ensure the safety of the flying public.”

“Recent reporting has indicated an uptick in fume events reported by flight crew members in the last year, though this issue has existed for decades... Furthermore, reports indicate that multiple airline crew members have been forced to leave their jobs as pilots and flight attendants following fume events where their exposure led to injuries; one doctor even noted that ‘matched the symmetrical injuries seen in soldiers exposed to chemicals in combat.’ This is also not a new phenomenon, with flight crew reporting injuries from these fume events for decades,” they continued.

They concluded: “Fume and smoke incidents on commercial aircraft, the leading source of which being from oil and hydraulic fluid, are serious events with the potential for lasting consequences. It is vital that the FAA continue its strong oversight of aircraft to ensure crew member and passenger safety – this includes ensuring fume and smoke events are properly reported, investigated, and prevented. We welcome the opportunity to partner to keep our skies safe. We look forward to your prompt response.”

This letter is endorsed by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA), and Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA).

The letter can be read in full HERE.