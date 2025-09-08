iProov Launches On-The-Move Biometrics to Support U.S. Airports Enhanced Passenger Processing

iProov, the global leader in science-based biometric identity assurance, today announced the general availability of its on-the-move biometrics solution for Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP), a facial biometric initiative purpose-built to increase operational efficiency, U.S. international traveler arrivals throughput, and security at U.S. airports. EPP is part of Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Airport Modernization efforts to streamline traveler processing by reducing manual systems and increasing security through technology enhancements.

With today’s announcement, iProov is pleased to report impressive results from its installation at Orlando International Airport (MCO). Since its deployment in May 2025, iProov’s biometric screening solution has helped reduce wait times by 65%, processing each passenger in under three seconds, and achieving throughput rates of up to 14 passengers per minute per channel—all with a 99%+ first-attempt success rate.

Purpose-Built for U.S. Airport Needs

iProov’s on-the-move biometrics solution is engineered to meet the unique operational and regulatory requirements of U.S. airports, delivering an identity assurance system that balances security, speed, and scalability. With major events like this month’s Ryder Cup, the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics on the horizon, U.S. airports face increasing pressure to increase the arrival throughput of international passengers and reduce wait times without increasing the load on CBP, all while maintaining compliance and traveler satisfaction. Key capabilities include:

● Seamless Integration with CBP Systems:

Fully compatible with existing CBP Traveler Verification Services (TVS) and Simplified Arrival programs, the system ensures fast-track deployment with minimal integration complexity.

● Enhancing the Passenger Journey:

Elevates the passenger journey for all U.S. citizens returning on international flights.

● Built for High-Throughput Environments:

iProov enables non-stop passenger flow without requiring travelers to pause, touch screens, or present documents—with proven processing speeds of up to 14 passengers per minute.

● Rapid Deployment with Off-the-Shelf Components:

The solution leverages commercially available, low-footprint hardware, allowing for quick and cost-effective installation and straightforward maintenance.

● Operational Resilience and Adaptability:

Designed for 24/7 airport environments, the system is highly reliable under a variety of lighting, movement, and passenger behavior conditions.

● Regulatory Readiness and Data Privacy Compliance:

The privacy-by-design solution ensures traveler biometric data is processed securely and only for the duration required by CBP.







● Improves Staff Allocation and Passenger Experience:

By automating identity checks, EPP enables CBP officers and airport staff to focus on higher-value, security-critical, or customer service tasks, helping reduce bottlenecks and enhance the overall traveler experience.

"iProov’s on-the-move biometrics solution for EPP enables seamless, secure travel that creates a new streamlined journey, to the benefit of both travelers and CBP staff," said Andrew Bud, founder and CEO of iProov. "The successful results at MCO validate the high performance and value of our solution and lay the foundation for a new global standard in border crossing technology."

Meeting Traveler Expectations

A recent IATA study shows that 75% of travelers prefer using biometrics over traditional documents for identity checks. iProov delivers on that expectation with a secure, privacy-preserving process that is also entirely optional, ensuring accessibility for all travelers—including families, seniors, and those with mobility needs.

By automating identity checks at the point of arrival, the system enables CBP officers to focus on high-risk or special-needs travelers, enhancing both security and the passenger experience.