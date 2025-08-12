MCO and Synect Chart a New Course with a Security Experience that Transforms Passengers’ Checkpoint Waits

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) and Synect have launched an immersive 3D experience at Orlando International Airport’s security checkpoint, turning wait times into engaging, informative moments for passengers. The experience stars Annie the Astronaut, a digital ambassador created by GOAA and Synect, in a fully animated 3D journey that mirrors the passenger journey at MCO.

In Annie’s Airport Journey, the intrepid astronaut strolls through a 3D replica of Terminals A and B, complete with check-in counters, plants, a food court, and other elements modeled directly from the facility. The content shares real-time TSA wait times, 3-1-1 reminders, divestment tips such as bin reminders, post-security concession highlights via QR code, and themed “Easter Eggs” like a digital version of MCO’s much-loved carpet.

Developed by Synect’s Orlando-based studio, the immersive content plays on identical LED video walls at the airport’s West Checkpoint and features:

● Eight custom scenes based on MCO’s terminal architecture

● Over 1,000 animated elements and 100+ custom character models

● More than 7,200 rendered frames built in Maya, Cinema 4D, and After Effects

● Live API integrations for real-time updates

● Airport-specific details, including native Florida trees, MCO’s iconic carpet, and Synect’s ReadySeeGo® devices

This project supports GOAA’s commitment to creating engaging, guest-centric airport moments and builds on years of content-first collaboration with Synect. By transforming a traditionally high-stress area into a helpful, branded experience with measured wait times and engaging information, the content supports operational flow, reduces perceived wait times and highlights airport amenities.

Annie’s Journey is powered by Synect’s Passenger360® Digital Content Management System, which runs more than 2,100 digital displays across MCO’s Terminals A, B, and C and the Train Station. Passenger360 enables dynamic, real-time communication throughout the entire airport, delivering the right message, in the right place, at the right time.

“Security is one of the most critical and emotionally charged parts of the passenger journey,” said Yahav Ran, CEO of Synect. “Our goal with this project was to support MCO’s vision of delivering an elevated, guest-focused experience by enhancing the checkpoint, reducing stress and positively influencing passenger behavior with content that’s helpful, timely and engaging. MCO continues to lead the way in using content strategy and technology to create meaningful airport moments.”

“Annie’s Journey is informative, uplifting, and unmistakably MCO,” said Lance Lyttle, CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, which operates Orlando International Airport. “In partnership with Synect, we’re transforming the checkpoint into an interesting, fast, branded experience using a content-first strategy and our Passenger360 platform, which connects guests with real-time information and a host of airport amenities.”

"This collaboration with Synect is a testament to how wayfinding can transcend function to become an experience,” said Karla Carman, Senior Manager, Wayfinding & Signage, at Orlando International. “By blending placemaking with real-time information, we’re turning a traditionally passive space into an opportunity for engagement, delight, and orientation - all while staying true to the unique spirit of MCO."

Annie’s Journey launched in June and is now live at MCO’s West Checkpoint. “We’re thrilled to see Annie’s Journey come to life at MCO,” said Amanda Thibodeau, Account Manager at Synect. “It’s a vibrant example of how creative content and smart strategy can transform the checkpoint experience. We’re excited to keep building on this momentum with GOAA. More engaging, guest-focused experiences are on the horizon.”