DEN Introduces New, Dedicated, TSA PreCheck Touchless ID Lanes

Denver International Airport (DEN), in partnership with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), has introduced two new dedicated TSA PreCheck Touchless ID lanes at both the West and East Security Checkpoints. These limited-access lanes feature facial recognition technology for faster, more efficient identity verification and are specifically for TSA PreCheck flyers who have an active airline profile with a participating airline, whose valid passport information is on file with their airline and who have opted in to this new screening option.

Enrolled travelers with participating airlines can move through either of these dedicated lanes using only their face to confirm their identity. Current participating airlines include American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

“We are pleased to be among a select group of airports in the U.S. rolling out this new option for TSA PreCheck travelers for a quicker, more convenient screening experience,” DEN CEO Phil Washington said. “We are grateful for our partnership with TSA and their commitment to improving the security screening process for travelers while maintaining the highest levels of safety and security.”