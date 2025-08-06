Denver International Airport Celebrates Opening of the New East Security Checkpoint

Denver International Airport (DEN) was joined by U.S. Representative Diana DeGette, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, representatives from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) as well as design and construction personnel to celebrate the completion of the airport’s second new state-of-the-art security checkpoint. The East Security Checkpoint, located on Level 6 directly across from the West Security Checkpoint, officially opens at 3 a.m. tomorrow (August 5) along with the walkway/bridge to Concourse A.

“We know that for many, DEN is the first and last impression of our city. With this state-of-the-art checkpoint, we’re ensuring that everyone feels welcomed, protected and ready for their journey,” Mayor Mike Johnston said. “The new East Security Checkpoint is an investment in infrastructure and in the experience of every traveler who passes through our airport.”

Here are the key changes passengers need to know starting August 5 (additional details below):

All security checkpoints will be located on the north end of Level 6 (opposite end of the Hotel and Transit Center)

The South Security Checkpoint will no longer be operational

The walkway/bridge to Concourse A will be open once again for both arriving and departing passengers

Departing passengers must go through security first to access the walkway



Arriving passengers using the walkway will exit to either the east or west through automated exit lanes and can take the elevators at door 600 (west side) and door 601 (east side) for access to baggage claim and ground transportation on Level 5

The East and West Security Checkpoints were built as part of the Great Hall Program, and each consist of 17 screening lanes equipped with the latest screening technology to further expedite and enhance the passenger screening process. Both the East and West Security Checkpoints will accommodate standard screening, TSA PreCheck, CLEAR and CLEAR with PreCheck passengers.

Passengers can find both checkpoints at the north end of Level 6 near airline ticket counters. If you are being dropped off on Level 6 West, look for doors 606-600, with TSA PreCheck access closest to doors 602 and 600. If you are being dropped off on Level 6 East look for doors 601-605 with TSA PreCheck closest to door 601 and 603.

Click here to watch a video about the new East Security Checkpoint, featuring helpful wayfinding information.

Both the East and West Security Checkpoints will operate from 3 a.m. – 1 a.m. (the next morning). Please note, all security checkpoints will continue to be closed from 1-3 a.m. daily. Passengers should use the designated entrance based on the following traveler groups:

East/West Security 1: This entrance is for standard screening passengers, which makes up the majority of DEN passengers.

This entrance is for standard screening passengers, which makes up the majority of DEN passengers. East/West Security 2: This entrance is for Restricted Access, which consists of various groups including:

This entrance is for Restricted Access, which consists of various groups including: CLEAR without PreCheck



Premium/Premier Access



Accessibility and Functional Needs



Military



DEN Reserve – make reservation here (West Checkpoint only)

East/West Security 3: This entrance is for TSA PreCheck passengers as well as CLEAR customers with TSA PreCheck.

“Denver International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the world—and this new, state-of-the-art security checkpoint helps ensure we stay ahead of the curve and ready to meet the needs of millions of travelers,” U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette (CO-01) said. “Congratulations to the entire DEN team and everyone who made this critical project a reality. I look forward to seeing this hub continue to grow and serve as a gateway to all that Colorado has to offer.”

Another exciting change with the opening of the East Security Checkpoint is that passengers will once again be able to use the walkway to get to Concourse A after screening through West or East Security Checkpoints. Passengers departing or arriving out of Concourse A can avoid the train and are encouraged to use the walkway for a more efficient experience. If you are traveling out of Concourse B or C, or would prefer to take the train, you will still be able to take the main escalators or elevators down to the Level 4 train platform.

“The opening of the East Security Checkpoint and the return of the walkway to Concourse A mark an important milestone in the revitalization of DEN’s Jeppesen Terminal,” DEN CEO Phil Washington said. “All of our passengers will now get to benefit from the new state-of-art checkpoints, improving their travel experience through DEN. With this opening, Coloradans, and travelers from all over the world, are seeing DEN’s Great Hall take shape – creating a beautiful space for those traveling to and from the Mile High City.”

Similar to other U.S. airports, the new equipment will allow TSA to screen carry-on baggage and passengers, using the latest technology to do so, enhancing safety and improving the passenger journey. Features of the new equipment include:

Allowing multiple passengers to place their items in bins simultaneously to help expedite the process



Enhanced technology that allows passengers to leave items like liquids and laptops in their bags



Automatic diversion of any carry-on bag that may contain a prohibited item, allowing other travelers’ belongings to continue through the screening process uninterrupted



Automatic bin returns to the front of the line



Larger bins to fit more items and larger bags

Unique Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags that are attached to each bin, allowing for additional accountability of a traveler’s carry-on property as they move throughout the security screening process

Cameras that capture photographic images of the contents of each bin and are linked side-by-side to the X-ray image of a carry-on bag’s contents

With the new technology, the journey through the checkpoint will be a little different than what passengers experience today at DEN. Here are a few tips for passengers using the East or West Checkpoints:

Have your REAL ID or another form of acceptable ID in hand when approaching the document checker



As you approach a lane, look for any open station (each lane has three stations) where you can prepare your items for screening



All items must be placed in a bin including suitcases, backpacks, roller bags, etc. If needed, use more than one bin for your personal items



Place lighter items such as jackets at the bottom of the bin to maximize space



All passengers can leave their liquids and gels (3.4 oz or less) as well as electronics in their carry-on and can keep their shoes on even if they do not have TSA PreCheck



Do NOT take the bin off the belt once you are ready to retrieve your items. The bins will automatically return to the front of the line for the next passenger

The East Security Checkpoint is part of the second phase of the $2.1 billion Great Hall Program. The phase was completed approximately five months ahead of schedule and $10 million under budget.

The entire Great Hall Program will be completed by the end of 2027 with segments opening along the way. The next milestone is the opening of eight new standard security lanes on the north end of Level 5 in late summer 2026. The new lanes will be located near International Arrivals for an easy transition for connecting international passengers to return to the concourses. Additional escalators and stairs will also open at this time providing additional routes to access baggage claim and ground transportation.

To learn more about the Great Hall Project or sign up for the project newsletter visit the project page.