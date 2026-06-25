Liberty Defense Expands Aviation Footprint With HEXWAVE Deployment at Major U.S. Airport

Liberty Defense has been selected to deploy its HEXWAVE screening system for aviation worker screening operations at a major U.S. international airport, expanding the company's presence in the airport security market.

The airport, which serves more than 30 million annual passengers and ranks among the 20 busiest airports in the United States, will use the AI-powered screening technology at designated employee checkpoints. Liberty Defense did not identify the airport.

HEXWAVE combines millimeter wave technology, 3D imaging and artificial intelligence to detect concealed metallic and non-metallic threats, including liquid, plastic and powder explosives, 3D-printed weapons and other prohibited items. The contactless system is designed to improve screening efficiency while supporting evolving Transportation Security Administration worker screening requirements.

"Securing another major U.S. airport reflects the growing demand for next-generation screening technologies that improve both safety and operational efficiency," said Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense. "We now have installations at several of the nation's busiest airports and transportation hubs, and we are proud to support their commitment to deploying advanced, contactless security solutions that address evolving threat environments while enhancing the experience for aviation workers."

The deployment expands Liberty Defense's aviation portfolio as airports continue evaluating technologies that can improve employee screening throughput while addressing emerging security threats. The company also is developing millimeter wave-based body and shoe screening technologies for passenger screening applications.

The award reflects continued investment by airports in advanced screening technologies as security requirements evolve and airports seek to balance operational efficiency with enhanced threat detection capabilities.