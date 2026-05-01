Tucson Airport Authority Names VP of Operations

John Ivanoff returns to TAA leadership to oversee operations at Tucson International and Ryan Airfield.
Source Tucson Airport Authority
May 1, 2026

The Tucson Airport Authority (TAA) has appointed John Ivanoff as vice president of operations, bringing a longtime airport leader back to oversee day-to-day operations.

Ivanoff will manage operations at Tucson International Airport (TUS) and Ryan Airfield (RYN), with oversight of airside operations, public safety, emergency management, maintenance and custodial services, among other functions. He will serve as a member of the airport authority’s executive team.

Ivanoff previously spent more than three decades with TAA, including 25 years in supervisory and management roles such as chief of police, chief of public safety and vice president of operations. He retired in 2020.

Danette Bewley, president and CEO of TAA, said Ivanoff’s experience and familiarity with the organization will support leadership development and operational continuity.

TAA operates Tucson International Airport and Ryan Airfield as a self-sustaining system funded through airport-generated revenue, including leases, concessions and landing fees.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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