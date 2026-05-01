Amadeus to Acquire IDEMIA Public Security for €1.2B

Amadeus has announced its intention to acquire IDEMIA Public Security (IPS) for €1.2 billion, a move aimed at expanding its capabilities in biometrics and digital identity across the travel ecosystem.

The France-based IPS provides biometric and identity services to more than 600 public and private sector customers globally. Amadeus said the acquisition would strengthen its position in airport and border technology, building on its 2024 purchase of Vision-Box.

Company officials said the deal aligns with a broader strategy to integrate identity and biometric solutions into its core travel platform, connecting systems across airlines, airports, hotels and border agencies.

Luis Maroto, president and CEO of Amadeus, said biometrics is a key component of the company’s long-term platform strategy, supporting faster and more secure end-to-end travel experiences while reducing friction across passenger touchpoints.

The combined capabilities of Amadeus and IPS are expected to support further automation and digitalization of passenger processing, enabling faster identity verification and improved interoperability between stakeholders.

Amadeus said the acquisition would expand its reach across the traveler journey, from booking through airport processing and boarding, as it looks to position itself as a more integrated technology provider across the travel ecosystem.

Decius Valmorbida, president of travel at Amadeus, said linking physical and digital identity will be critical as the industry moves toward more seamless and connected travel experiences.

IPS employs approximately 3,300 people worldwide, with capabilities extending beyond passenger processing into areas such as access control and government-grade identity solutions.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, with completion expected by mid-2027. An earn-out structure could increase the total value of the deal to €1.35 billion.