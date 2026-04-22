Atlanta Adds CLEAR eGates at South Security Checkpoint

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) has expanded its use of biometric screening technology with the addition of three CLEAR eGates at the South security checkpoint, part of ongoing efforts to improve passenger processing and checkpoint efficiency.

The deployment builds on earlier installations at the airport’s Lower North Checkpoint and is part of a collaboration between CLEAR and the Transportation Security Administration under the TSA Registered Traveler Program. The system uses biometric verification to match a traveler’s facial image with their enrolled profile, allowing passengers to proceed to physical screening without a manual ID check at a TSA podium.

Airport officials said the added eGates are intended to increase identity verification capacity, reduce congestion and improve throughput, particularly during peak travel periods.

For airport operators, the rollout reflects a broader push toward automation and biometric identity solutions at security checkpoints as passenger volumes continue to grow. The expansion comes as U.S. airports prepare for increased international traffic tied to major global events, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

TSA and its partners have also expanded access to expedited screening programs, allowing eligible travelers from multiple international markets to enroll in CLEAR+, further supporting efforts to streamline checkpoint operations.

ATL, the world’s busiest airport by passenger traffic, continues to invest in technology-driven solutions aimed at balancing security requirements with operational efficiency and passenger experience.