Phoenix Sky Harbor Launches Biometric Customs Processing to Reduce International Arrival Times

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport has introduced a new biometric processing system designed to streamline international arrivals and reduce wait times at customs.

Developed in partnership with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP) program uses facial recognition technology to verify travelers’ identities upon arrival. The system matches a traveler’s live photo to existing government records, allowing for a faster, touchless inspection process.

Phoenix becomes the 23rd U.S. airport to implement the program, which is available to U.S. citizens on a voluntary basis and does not require prior enrollment.

Airport officials said the system is intended to improve both efficiency and security by reducing processing times and allowing CBP officers to focus more attention on traveler screening rather than manual document checks.

The rollout comes as Phoenix Sky Harbor continues to expand its international service and invest in technologies aimed at improving passenger flow across the airport.

In addition to EPP, the airport has implemented several other biometric and operational enhancements across the passenger journey. These include touchless identity verification for TSA PreCheck passengers, biometric-enabled eGates for CLEAR+ users and a reservation-based system that allows travelers to schedule their time at TSA checkpoints.

For international departures, the airport also supports biometric exit processing, which uses facial recognition to verify passenger identity during boarding.

Airport officials said the broader strategy is focused on reducing friction points across both security and customs, particularly as passenger volumes continue to grow.

Phoenix Sky Harbor has also recently reintroduced early bag check services at off-airport facilities, allowing passengers to check luggage before arriving at the terminal to further streamline the travel experience.