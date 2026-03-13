U.S. Preclearance Facility Opens at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

A new U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) preclearance facility has opened at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ), allowing passengers traveling to the United States to complete customs and immigration screening prior to departure.

The new facility enables travelers to arrive at U.S. destinations as domestic passengers, eliminating the need for customs processing upon arrival and helping facilitate faster connections for those continuing on to other flights.

Porter Airlines, the largest carrier operating at Billy Bishop, has been a longtime advocate for preclearance at the airport. The airline has operated cross-border routes from YTZ since 2008 and currently offers multiple daily flights to U.S. destinations including Boston, Chicago, Newark and Washington, D.C.

The introduction of preclearance represents a significant operational shift for the airport’s cross-border travel process. Airport and airline officials say the new capability will improve passenger flow and strengthen the competitiveness of Billy Bishop’s U.S. route network.

Porter plans to expand its U.S. schedule from the airport in the coming months, including the launch of service to Nashville in May. The airline also plans to transition its Chicago service from Midway International Airport to O’Hare International Airport later this year.

Preclearance programs allow passengers to complete U.S. customs, immigration and agriculture inspections at designated international airports before boarding their flight. The model is widely used at several Canadian airports and is designed to improve efficiency for both passengers and border agencies.

Airport officials advise passengers traveling to the United States from Billy Bishop to arrive at least three hours prior to departure to allow sufficient time for security screening and processing through the preclearance facility.

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport serves as a key regional gateway located on Toronto’s waterfront and primarily supports short-haul business and leisure travel across Canada and the United States.