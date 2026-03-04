Richmond International Airport Advances $253 Million Consolidated Security Checkpoint Project

Richmond International Airport is advancing plans for a major terminal project that would consolidate its security checkpoints and expand passenger processing capacity as traffic continues to grow.

Airport officials discussed the project during the February meeting of the Capital Region Airport Commission, where consultants presented updated cost estimates and design concepts for the proposed consolidated screening facility.

The project is estimated to cost approximately $253.1 million and would include construction of about 103,000 square feet of new space along with renovation of 84,000 square feet of existing terminal space on the first and second floors. Plans also call for the addition of approximately 29,000 square feet of mezzanine space.

Airport leaders said the consolidated checkpoint would replace the airport’s two existing screening areas and improve passenger circulation between concourses. The design would allow for up to 14 security lanes and create additional room for concessions and a potential airport lounge.

The concept also includes a redesigned entrance to the security area, double-height ceilings in screening and recomposure spaces and an open-concept concessions layout.

“Exciting things are on the horizon at Richmond International Airport as we strive to be the region’s preferred gateway to the world,” said Perry J. Miller, president and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Commission.

A construction contract for the checkpoint project is expected to be awarded in summer 2026. Once construction begins, the project is expected to take approximately 24 to 30 months to complete. Airport planners estimate the expanded facility would support projected passenger traffic levels for roughly the next 12 years.

Airport officials said the project is part of broader efforts to prepare for continued regional growth and rising passenger demand.

RIC handled record passenger traffic in 2025 and continues to see growth in fiscal year 2026. Passenger traffic for the fiscal year to date is up 2.1 percent compared with the same period the previous year, representing roughly 60,000 additional passengers.

During January, the airport served 316,765 passengers, a 3.8 percent decline compared with the same month in the previous year. Airport officials attributed much of the decrease to 346 flight cancellations associated with Winter Storm Fern.

The commission also approved several resolutions tied to long-term airport development. These included a new lease agreement with U.S. Customs and Border Protection for space in the Ivor Massey Building and site readiness work tied to the airport’s East Side development area.

The commission also awarded a $2.11 million contract to JSG Corporation of Williamsburg, Virginia, for grading and infrastructure work on approximately 5.5 acres of land on the east side of the airport. The work includes stormwater improvements, tree clearing and utility installation intended to support future development.

Richmond International Airport welcomed a record 4.92 million passengers in 2025 and handled 223 million pounds of cargo. Airport-related activity supports more than 14,000 jobs and generates roughly $2.4 billion in annual economic impact across Virginia’s Capital Region.