Harry Reid International Airport Launches New Anti-Human Trafficking Awareness Campaign

Harry Reid International Airport has rolled out a new anti-human trafficking awareness campaign across its terminal facilities, reinforcing the airport’s long-standing role in prevention, education and public safety efforts.

The initiative, titled “I Am Not a Souvenir,” is displayed throughout the airport, including terminal corridors, restrooms and inter-terminal transit areas. Airport officials said the campaign is designed to raise awareness among travelers and provide discreet access to resources for individuals who may be experiencing or witnessing trafficking.

As one of the busiest airports in the United States by passenger volume, Harry Reid International Airport serves millions of travelers annually, positioning it as a key location for public awareness and early intervention. The airport was among the first in the nation to place human trafficking awareness signage inside restroom stalls, an approach intended to offer privacy and visibility to those seeking help.

The campaign is led by the Clark County Department of Aviation, which also provides ongoing training to airport employees and partners to help identify potential indicators of human trafficking and respond appropriately.

Airport leadership said the messaging is intended to prompt bystander awareness and encourage reporting through clearly displayed hotline information, QR codes and direct access to airport staff and law enforcement.

The department continues to work in coordination with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to strengthen reporting channels and maintain a safe environment for passengers, employees and visitors.

The “I Am Not a Souvenir” campaign reflects a broader trend among large hub airports to integrate public safety messaging into terminal design and passenger experience, using high-traffic spaces to communicate critical information and support vulnerable individuals.

Harry Reid International Airport is owned and operated by Clark County and serves as the primary commercial airport in Southern Nevada, alongside a system of general aviation facilities across the region.