Incheon Launches First Cross-Border Remote Baggage Screening System with U.S. Customs

Smiths Detection has enabled the launch of the world’s first fully automated International Remote Baggage Screening (IRBS) system linking Incheon International Airport with U.S. border authorities, marking a milestone in cross-border aviation security and passenger processing.

Under the new model, checked baggage from passengers departing or transiting through Incheon’s Terminal 2 is screened remotely by U.S. Customs and Border Protection prior to aircraft arrival in the United States. Once cleared, bags are transferred directly to final destinations, eliminating the need for passengers to reclaim and recheck baggage at their first U.S. entry point — a longstanding friction point in international-to-domestic connections.

Airport officials said the system reduces connection times by up to 20 minutes while easing congestion in customs halls and improving overall transfer efficiency. The remote screening process currently applies to flights on the Atlanta route, with planned expansion to Minneapolis, Seattle, Los Angeles, Detroit and Salt Lake City.

The platform is powered by Smiths Detection’s SecurePort-IRBS-K remote screening system, integrated with HI-SCAN 10080 XCT computed tomography (CT) scanners installed in Incheon’s baggage handling system. The scanners generate high-resolution 3D volumetric images of checked baggage, with screening data transmitted to U.S. authorities using the DICOS V3.0 international imaging standard in a secure data-exchange environment.

Operational service for the IRBS program began in August 2025 following a multi-agency certification process involving South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the Transportation Security Administration, CBP, Incheon International Airport Corporation, Korean Air, Delta Air Lines, Leidos and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

According to project partners, all data sharing complies with South Korea’s Personal Information Protection Act as well as U.S. federal security and cybersecurity requirements.

Industry analysts say the deployment represents a shift in how airports and governments may manage international baggage security in the future, allowing sovereign screening agencies to collaborate across borders while reducing passenger processing time and improving operational flow.

Smiths Detection said Incheon’s IRBS implementation serves as a reference model for future global rollouts as airports seek scalable solutions to manage rising international traffic volumes, tighter security requirements and growing passenger expectations for seamless transfers.

The system is expected to expand in phases as additional routes and U.S. gateway airports are certified.