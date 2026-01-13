CLEAR Launches Biometric eGates and TSA PreCheck Enrollment at Oakland Airport

CLEAR has launched biometric “eGates” and begun offering TSA PreCheck enrollment services at Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport (OAK), expanding security screening options for passengers traveling through the airport’s Terminal 2.

The new eGates allow CLEAR+ members to verify their identity using biometrics, enabling TSA to conduct identity vetting digitally and reducing the need for traditional manual document checks at the checkpoint. Airport officials said the technology is intended to improve throughput and create a more predictable screening experience as passenger volumes fluctuate.

The rollout at OAK follows deployments of CLEAR’s biometric eGates at more than 30 airports nationwide and comes ahead of several major sporting events expected to increase travel demand in the Bay Area.

In addition to the eGates, OAK is now a TSA PreCheck enrollment location, allowing travelers to apply for or renew their TSA PreCheck membership directly at the airport. The service provides an additional access point for passengers seeking expedited screening options.

Port of Oakland officials said the additions support the airport’s broader focus on efficiency, security, and customer service, particularly during periods of heightened passenger activity.

The introduction of biometric screening technology and on-site enrollment services reflects a growing trend among U.S. airports to integrate digital identity tools at the checkpoint while maintaining compliance with federal security requirements.

Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport serves the East Bay region and provides air service to domestic and international destinations across the United States and beyond.