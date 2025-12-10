YYC Calgary International Airport Opens New Centralized Security Screening to Boost Capacity and Modernize Passenger Flow

YYC Calgary International Airport has opened the first phase of its new Centralized Passenger Security Screening area, marking a major milestone in a multi-year terminal modernization program. The redesigned checkpoint consolidates three existing screening locations into a single, purpose-built operation created in partnership with the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority.

The new centralized design is intended to streamline screening, improve throughput and accommodate YYC’s projected 40% increase in passenger traffic over the next decade. The infrastructure supporting the facility incorporates a flexible layout and room for additional screening lanes as airline networks continue to grow.

Airport leaders see the shift to centralized screening as a foundational investment in Calgary’s long-term aviation infrastructure. The project unlocks additional terminal capacity, supports operational efficiency and helps prepare YYC for future demand.

CATSA’s deployment of next-generation CT X-ray imaging across seven screening lines is a key component of the upgrade. The 3D imaging technology improves threat detection while allowing most permitted liquids, gels, aerosols and large electronics to remain in carry-on bags. The new equipment is expected to speed processing and enhance the consistency of security operations.

The redesigned area introduces wider queuing spaces, clearer sightlines and a calmer environment with dedicated accessibility features. A separate family and accessible screening line is included to support travelers who require more time or additional assistance.

With Phase One now operational, YYC will begin construction on Phase Two, which will expand capacity and further refine passenger flow. The airport and CATSA will continue monitoring performance as they prepare for increased long-term traffic and the evolving needs of airlines, partners and travelers.