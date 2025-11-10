Congressman Criticizes Potential Exemption of Private Jets From Flight Reductions

Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA-08), a senior member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, raised concerns this week about reports that private jets may be excluded from the Department of Transportation’s plan to reduce flights at 40 major U.S. airports.

Garamendi said the administration has not provided Congress with details about how the 10% reduction would be implemented, calling the process unclear and criticizing what he described as a lack of transparency. “Congress hasn’t seen the actual plan behind the 10% cut, and the administration’s lack of transparency is frustrating,” he said.

The congressman also pointed to data indicating that private aircraft account for approximately one in six flights managed by air traffic controllers, with an estimated 348,000 private jet departures reported in October and roughly 70% originating in the United States. He argued that allowing private jet operations to continue while limiting commercial capacity could disproportionately impact families traveling during the holiday period.

“Private jets make up one in six flights handled by our already over-burdened air traffic controllers. There were 348,000 private jet departures in October alone, with 70% originating from the United States," Garamendi said. “Letting luxury travel continue while working families struggle confirms the truth: Trump and Duffy serve billionaires, not the American people.”

He called on the Department of Transportation and FAA to suspend non-essential private jet operations for the duration of the flight reductions and urged the administration to release its plans and supporting data for congressional review.