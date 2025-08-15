Safety Systems Management Installs Advanced Wireless Emergency Notification Systems at The New Terminal One at JFK

Safety Systems Management (SSM), a leader in wireless emergency notification and communication systems to alert workers during an emergency through all phases of the construction process, announced that they have installed 25 of the company’s mobile communications towers at The New Terminal One at JFK. These proprietary towers, to be operational during the construction phase, will be spread across Phase A of the project, a 1.8-million square foot area that will include the new arrivals and departures halls, as well as the first set of 14 new gates. Operating off a radio frequency, the emergency notification systems were installed after a close collaboration with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

SSM’s wireless emergency notification systems represent a more advanced approach in emergency notification and communication, which has traditionally relied on air horns. The systems will offer seamless communication across the project during critical situations, providing immediate audio/visual alerts and mass messaging capabilities to ensure the safety, security, and informed response of all workers.

These systems will come into play during any of a number of safety-related events, including fire outbreaks, medical emergencies, hazardous material spills, structural collapses, active shooter scenarios, even daily messages about working safely, including heat injury and illness prevention during the summer months.

The systems, which will protect the health and safety of more than 3,000 personnel involved in the project, will be used in Phase A until its completion in 2026. Following this phase, the units will be deployed in Phases B1 and B2 until the terminal’s completion in 2030; active fire and life safety systems will replace the units in Phase A.

“The safety of our workforce is a core value at The New Terminal One,” said Joe Schwed, the new terminal's Head of Health, Safety, and Wellbeing. “Safety Systems Management’s innovative wireless emergency notification system is a game-changer for our construction site. With its advanced audio/visual alerts and rapid response capabilities, this system ensures that our workers are protected and informed during any emergency or evacuation drill, setting a new standard for safety in large-scale construction projects.”

The heart of the system is a base station (head end unit) located in the medical trailer, which serves as the central command center -- the “brains” of the network. This base station allows the site safety team to:

Control an LED sign board: The team can easily update emergency or safety-related messages to inform workers instantly.

Use a dedicated emergency handset: Personnel can pick up the handset and broadcast urgent messages across all 25 communication towers on-site.

Each of the 25 communication towers is also equipped with a pull pendant, enabling any worker in the field to quickly trigger an alert in an emergency. At The New Terminal One, the systems are set up so safety personnel receive a text immediately after a pull pendant is activated; following an investigation, the team can decide if an evacuation of the building is warranted. Repeaters are used to get the pull pendant signal back to the base station. The system can also be preprogrammed with 17 messages in multiple languages, with the ability to add an additional 15 tailored messages to meet client needs.

The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport has an ambition to be among the top airport terminals in the world. It is part of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s $19-billion transformation of JFK Airport, which includes two new terminals, two modernized and expanded terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new roadway network.

The New Terminal One will be the airport’s largest terminal at 2.6-million square feet and will have a total of 23 gates when the final phase is completed in 2030.