Airports Council International (ACI) World recently shared its 2027 Global Traveller Survey Report which highlights that travelers are feeling more positive about airports than in the past.

According to ACI World, “Three in four (77%) say their airport journey left them with positive emotions, up from 73% last year and 69% the year before. Two in three (67%) describe airports as comfortable and relaxing.”

The findings paint a more positive picture than the usual headlines about travel disruption. They also show what travelers want next. Travelers understand that a delay, a gate change or a long line can happen. When it does, they want clear information and a clear next step.

Based on the views of 4,125 travellers in 30 countries, the report covers a wide range of trends shaping the passenger experience, from travel habits and personalization to accessibility and sustainability.

Three expectations stand out for 2027:

Keeping travelers in the loop: When plans change, early alerts about potential disruption are the personalized support travelers value most (48%). Information that arrives before the problem does helps them stay in control of their journey. Making it simple: Travelers judge a smooth journey by how it feels, not by the technology behind it. Little waiting, easy navigation and predictable journey times are what make an airport feel seamless. Nearly two in three travelers (64%) already describe airports as seamless. Helping travelers relax: When travelers picture their ideal time between security and boarding, a stress-free, relaxed experience tops the list. A smooth journey gives them that time back, and airports are making the most of it, with thoughtfully designed dining, art, activities and shops. Nine in ten travelers who shop say it makes their airport experience better.

ACI World Director General Justin Erbacci said, “More travelers are leaving airports feeling good. That is the result of airports putting passengers first, every single day. Travellers know some disruption will always be part of travel.”

Erbacci continued, “When it happens, keeping them informed and in control makes all the difference. That is why ACI advocates for airports, airlines and governments to work as one system. We each hold a piece of the journey, but the passenger experiences only one.”

He added, “When the journey flows, airports become places to enjoy, not just pass through.”