Hi Fly's Global Operations Span 74 Airports Across six Continents in the First Half of 2026

As a leading widebody wet lease and charter specialist airline, Hi Fly's operations are defined by flexibility, global reach and the ability to support customers wherever they need capacity. A snapshot of the company's activity during the first half of 2026 illustrates the scale and diversity of those operations, with Hi Fly aircraft flying to 74 airports across 41 countries and territories, reaching six continents.

Operating a modern all-Airbus widebody fleet, Hi Fly provides tailored wet lease (ACMI) and charter solutions to airlines, governments, tour operators, freight forwarders, private clients and military organisations around the world. While destinations and operational requirements change constantly according to customer needs, the first six months of the year offer a clear picture of the airline's global footprint and its ability to deploy aircraft rapidly across multiple regions and operational environments.

During the period, Hi Fly aircraft operated to major international gateways including New York, London, Paris, Madrid, Lisbon, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Singapore, Tokyo, São Paulo, Johannesburg, Victoria (Seychelles) and Caracas, while also serving a wide range of secondary and specialised destinations across Europe, Africa, Asia, North America and South America.

The breadth of the network reflects the variety of missions undertaken by the airline, from supporting scheduled airline operations and seasonal demand to delivering bespoke charter services and critical transport solutions.

Among the destinations served was Wolfs Fang Runway in Antarctica, one of the most remote aviation gateways in the world. Operations to such locations require meticulous planning, specialist expertise and the operational flexibility that has become a hallmark of Hi Fly's business. The inclusion of Antarctica in the airline's route network further illustrates the diverse nature of the missions carried out by Hi Fly and its ability to operate in environments ranging from major global hubs to some of the most isolated regions on the planet.

Commenting on the scope of the airline's operations, Captain Carlos Mirpuri, Chairman of the Hi Fly Group, said:

"At Hi Fly, we have always believed that no destination should be beyond reach. Operating across six continents in just six months is a reflection of our unique capabilities, the versatility of our Airbus widebody fleet and, above all, the dedication of our people. Whether supporting an airline during peak demand, carrying out a strategic charter mission or operating in one of the world's most remote environments, our focus remains the same: delivering safe, reliable and flexible solutions for our customers anywhere in the world."

The geographical diversity of Hi Fly's operations demonstrates the increasingly important role of ACMI and charter services in today's aviation landscape. Airlines continue to rely on flexible capacity solutions to support network growth, fleet transitions, maintenance requirements, operational disruptions and seasonal demand fluctuations.

By providing aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance through a fully integrated ACMI solution, Hi Fly enables customers to maintain continuity and respond efficiently to changing market conditions.

Alongside its ACMI activities, the airline continues to perform passenger and cargo charter operations worldwide, supporting a broad range of customers and mission profiles. This flexibility remains one of Hi Fly's defining strengths, allowing the company to adapt quickly to evolving requirements while maintaining the highest standards of safety, reliability and operational performance.

With more than two decades of operational experience, the strength of Hi Fly's worldwide operation remains constant: delivering tailored aviation solutions wherever customers need them, across continents, time zones and operational environments.

First half of 2026 highlights

Hi Fly aircraft landed at 74 airports in 41 countries and territories, reaching six continents.

Africa

Cabo Verde

Egypt

Ghana

Nigeria

Seychelles

South Africa

North America

Curaçao

Mexico

United States

South America

Brazil

Venezuela

Asia

Bangladesh

India

Israel

Jordan

Kuwait

Pakistan

Philippines

Saudi Arabia

Sri Lanka

Thailand

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Vietnam

Europe

Austria

Bulgaria

Cyprus

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Italy

Malta

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Spain

Sweden

United Kingdom

Antarctica

Antarctica

Airports

Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport — Abuja, Nigeria (ABV)

Kotoka International Airport — Accra, Ghana (ACC)

Queen Alia International Airport — Amman, Jordan (AMM)

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol — Amsterdam, Netherlands (AMS)

King Hussein International Airport — Aqaba, Jordan (AQJ)

Athens International Airport — Athens, Greece (ATH)

Abu Dhabi International Airport — Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (AUH)

Antalya Airport — Antalya, Türkiye (AYT)

Josep Tarradellas Barcelona–El Prat Airport — Barcelona, Spain (BCN)

Suvarnabhumi Airport — Bangkok, Thailand (BKK)

Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport — Budapest, Hungary (BUD)

Beja Airport — Beja, Portugal (BYJ)

Cagliari Elmas Airport — Cagliari, Italy (CAG)

Simón Bolívar International Airport — Caracas, Venezuela (CCS)

Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport — Paris, France (CDG)

Cologne Bonn Airport — Cologne, Germany (CGN)

Châteauroux-Centre Marcel Dassault Airport — Châteauroux, France (CHR)

Bandaranaike International Airport — Colombo, Sri Lanka (CMB)

Cape Town International Airport — Cape Town, South Africa (CPT)

Curaçao International Airport — Willemstad, Curaçao (CUR)

Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport — Dhaka, Bangladesh (DAC)

King Fahd International Airport — Dammam, Saudi Arabia (DMM)

Al Maktoum International Airport — Dubai, United Arab Emirates (DWC)

Dubai International Airport — Dubai, United Arab Emirates (DXB)

Cuatro Vientos Airport — Madrid, Spain (ECV)

Faro Airport — Faro, Portugal (FAO)

Leonardo da Vinci–Fiumicino Airport — Rome, Italy (FCO)

Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport — Funchal, Portugal (FNC)

Pinto Martins International Airport — Fortaleza, Brazil (FOR)

São Paulo/Guarulhos International Airport — São Paulo, Brazil (GRU)

Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia Airport — Gwalior, India (GWI)

Noi Bai International Airport — Hanoi, Vietnam (HAN)

Ivalo Airport — Ivalo, Finland (IVL)

King Abdulaziz International Airport — Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (JED)

John F. Kennedy International Airport — New York, United States (JFK)

O.R. Tambo International Airport — Johannesburg, South Africa (JNB)

Kaduna Airport — Kaduna, Nigeria (KAD)

Kuwait International Airport — Kuwait City, Kuwait (KWI)

Larnaca International Airport — Larnaca, Cyprus (LCA)

London Gatwick Airport — London, United Kingdom (LGW)

Allama Iqbal International Airport — Lahore, Pakistan (LHE)

Humberto Delgado Airport — Lisbon, Portugal (LIS)

Murtala Muhammed International Airport — Lagos, Nigeria (LOS)

London Luton Airport — London, United Kingdom (LTN)

Lyon–Saint Exupéry Airport — Lyon, France (LYS)

Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport — Madrid, Spain (MAD)

Zumbi dos Palmares International Airport — Maceió, Brazil (MCZ)

Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport — Medina, Saudi Arabia (MED)

Malta International Airport — Valletta, Malta (MLA)

Ninoy Aquino International Airport — Manila, Philippines (MNL)

Marseille Provence Airport — Marseille, France (MRS)

Monterrey International Airport — Monterrey, Mexico (MTY)

Minna Airport — Minna, Nigeria (MXJ)

Natal International Airport — Natal, Brazil (NAT)

Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport — Porto, Portugal (OPO)

Paris Orly Airport — Paris, France (ORY)

Paphos International Airport — Paphos, Cyprus (PFO)

Pisa International Airport — Pisa, Italy (PSA)

Recife/Guararapes–Gilberto Freyre International Airport — Recife, Brazil (REC)

Rhodes International Airport — Rhodes, Greece (RHO)

Logroño–Agoncillo Airport — Logroño, Spain (RJL)

King Khalid International Airport — Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (RUH)

Seychelles International Airport — Mahé, Seychelles (SEZ)

Amílcar Cabral International Airport — Espargos, Cabo Verde (SID)

Thessaloniki Airport Makedonia — Thessaloniki, Greece (SKG)

Deputado Luís Eduardo Magalhães International Airport — Salvador, Brazil (SSA)

Sharm El Sheikh International Airport — Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt (SSH)

Salzburg Airport W. A. Mozart — Salzburg, Austria (SZG)

Ben Gurion Airport — Tel Aviv, Israel (TLV)

Torsby Airport — Torsby, Sweden (TYF)

Prince Abdul Majeed bin Abdulaziz International Airport — Al-'Ula, Saudi Arabia (ULH)

Varna Airport — Varna, Bulgaria (VAR)

Warsaw Chopin Airport — Warsaw, Poland (WAW)

Wolfs Fang Runway — Antarctica (WFR)