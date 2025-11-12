SITA, Amadeus, and AACO Partner to Advance Transparency in Aviation Emissions

SITA and Amadeus, supported by the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), have announced a collaboration aimed at bringing greater accuracy and transparency to aviation emissions reporting. The initiative seeks to help airlines and passengers make informed decisions based on verified environmental data and build trust in the industry’s sustainability efforts.

The partnership combines SITA Eco Mission, which uses real aircraft performance and operational data to calculate fuel burn and emissions, with the Amadeus Travel Impact Suite, a platform that aggregates carbon data from multiple recognized standards and sources. Together, the technologies will provide flight-specific greenhouse gas (GHG) insights, offering a clearer picture of aviation’s environmental impact.

“We are proud that Amadeus and SITA have joined forces to deliver solutions that help the aviation industry and its customers optimize operational costs while engaging passengers on sustainability through accurate, data-driven transparency,” said Abdul Wahab Teffaha, Secretary General of AACO. “As two of the industry’s most trusted partners, Amadeus and SITA will deliver state-of-the-art solutions that advance environmental sustainability and strengthen the bond between airlines and their customers.”

Yann Cabaret, CEO of SITA for Aircraft, said the partnership demonstrates how collaboration can drive meaningful progress. “Trust between passengers and airlines begins with transparency. By combining Amadeus’ travel technology solutions with our operational data, we’re exploring how verified information can give airlines and passengers greater confidence in reporting sustainability data.”

Maher Koubaa, Executive Vice President, Travel Unit and Managing Director, EMEA, at Amadeus, added: “This collaboration adds another trusted emissions calculation source, ensuring the industry has relevant, accurate, and transparent sustainability data. By integrating verified operational insights into our open, partner-agnostic Travel Impact Suite, we empower airlines, agencies, and travelers to make informed choices and take credible climate actions.”

The initiative highlights how linking data, operations, and passenger engagement can help turn sustainability goals into measurable outcomes. By connecting technology and collaboration, the effort supports airlines as they navigate increasing regulatory requirements and strive for more consistent environmental reporting.