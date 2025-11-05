Airports Council Releases Statement from President and CEO on Government Shutdown

Airports Council International – North America (ACI-NA) President and CEO Kevin Burke issued the following statement, calling on policymakers to reopen the government.

“Airports across the country continue to adapt quickly to changing conditions, but the harmful impacts of the federal shutdown on the U.S. aviation industry are mounting. ACI-NA and our member airports stand firmly with the dedicated federal workers who keep our aviation system safe, efficient, and secure, even as they go unpaid. From the start, airports and their partners have stepped up in inspiring ways to support these workers and their families. But we are reaching a breaking point, and the current trajectory is unsustainable. With the busy holiday season on the horizon, Congress and the administration must come together now to reopen the federal government with a clean, bipartisan continuing resolution, pay federal employees, and restore operational certainty for the millions of air travelers who take to the skies every day.”