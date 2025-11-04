FlyMyAirport Reaches 50 Airports and Expands Data Insight Capability

FlyMyAirport®, the airport-loyal flight search-to-book platform that helps travelers find and book flights directly from their local airport’s website, has reached a major milestone: 50 subscribing airports across North America.

From regional airports to larger hubs, more airports are using FlyMyAirport to make it easier for travelers to choose their airport and turn website visits into booked trips.

“Hitting 50 airports is a proud moment for our team,” said Keegan Coulter, Chief Operating Officer of Airport One, the company behind FlyMyAirport. “Every search represents a traveler choosing their local airport — which means more bookings, stronger routes, and greater local impact.”

Launched just two years ago, FlyMyAirport integrates into airport websites, giving travelers a simple way to search airport-specific flights and book directly with airlines. The platform powers millions of searches each year, helping airports measure results, improve marketing efficiency, and strengthen airline relationships.

FlyMyAirport’s new data feed shows when travelers want to fly, not just where. By analyzing the time between a search and the intended travel date, airports can see booking windows by destination and feed those insights into Meta and Google campaigns to reach higher-intent travelers — improving ad ROI by up to 50%. These same insights also help airports make stronger, data-backed cases for new or expanded air service.

Recent additions include Oakland International Airport (OAK), Rhode Island International Airport (PVD), and Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport (RKS), joining a growing network of airports using FlyMyAirport to increase local bookings and attract inbound travel.