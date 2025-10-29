WHSmith Expands Tech Retail Presence at JFK Airport with New InMotion Store

WHSmith North America (WHSNA), the leading specialty retailer in the airport marketplace, is expanding its presence at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) with the opening of InMotion inside Terminal 5 on Tuesday, Nov. 18.

Keeping travelers connected for more than 20 years, InMotion carries the latest tech products from brands such as Apple, Bose, Beats, Sony and GoPro. As the largest airport-based electronics retailer in the nation, the new JFK location offers a new destination for travelers seeking top-of-the-line electronics on the go.

“As we continue to expand our presence within the airport marketplace, WHSmith North America remains committed to elevating the experiences of travelers. We are incredibly thankful for the continued support of our airport partners JetBlue, Fraport USA, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and our incredible ACDBE partner Iris Goldschmidt of APW Brands, who have been instrumental in the store’s opening,” said Huw Crwys-Williams, CEO of WHSmith North America. “Whether it’s headphones for a long-haul flight or a last-minute GoPro before a big adventure, we are excited to open our doors and provide travelers with all their tech needs.”

“Fraport USA is pleased to welcome T5 customers to see a reimagined InMotion store, rebuilt from the previous location and better than ever,” said Jose Cuevas, Fraport New York vice president of operations. “Together with WHSmith North America, APW Brands, JetBlue, and the Port Authority, we’re bringing fast, easy access to the latest tech right where customers need it.”

For more information on WHSmith North America locations and retailers, visit https://www.whsmithplc.co.uk/what-we-do/north-america, or to see more dining and retail options available at JFK, visit https://www.jfkairport.com/