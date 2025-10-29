Chris Harrison Appointed General Manager of Aviation at The Weitz Company

The Weitz Company is pleased to announce Chris Harrison as the General Manager of Aviation. Additionally, he will continue to hold his role as an Executive Vice President within the company. In his new role, Harrison will lead the company’s Aviation group, continuing to advance its strong industry presence and supporting teams across the country in delivering large-scale, complex, Aviation projects.
Harrison has been with The Weitz Company for 38 years, serving in numerous leadership roles and overseeing some of the company’s largest and most complex construction projects. Throughout his tenure, he has led the Nebraska, Arizona, and Commercial divisions, demonstrating a consistent ability to drive operational excellence and strengthen client relationships.
Harrison now grows his presence in the company’s Aviation division that is already established it’s in the growing market through recent and ongoing projects at Kansas City International Airport, Des Moines International Airport, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Sioux Falls International Airport, and more. Weitz’s Aviation division has constructed more than 55 airside projects globally and touts construction experiences in terminals, baggage handling systems, automated people movers (AMPs), consolidated rental car facilities (CONRACs), and more.
“Chris’s leadership, technical expertise, and deep understanding of our clients make him uniquely suited to guide our Aviation team into its next chapter,” said Kevin McClain, President and CEO of The Weitz Company. “We are excited to see his continued impact on both our people and our projects.”
Most recently, Harrison served in a Business Development leadership role, where he focused on expanding product line sales for the various Commercial sectors and Aviation markets. His extensive experience, combined with a reputation for building trusted relationships with employees, clients, and trade partners, has been instrumental in The Weitz Company’s continued growth.
