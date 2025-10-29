Bradley International Airport Celebrates Snowplow Naming Contest Winners with Community Engagement

The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) is excited to announce the winners of Bradley International Airport’s (BDL) second annual snowplow naming contest in partnership with two elementary schools in East Granby, which borders the airport.

Classes at R.D. Seymour Elementary School and Carl Allgrove Elementary School submitted potential snowplow names to BDL. Airport employees then voted on their favorite names from each school. This year, Connecticut meteorologists were also asked to weigh in and vote for their favorites.

Here are the winning names for 2025:

R.D. Seymour Elementary: “Mighty Plower Ranger”

Carl Allgrove Elementary: “Plowzilla”

Each name is now displayed on the side of two pieces of BDL’s snow equipment and students from the winning classes were invited to the airport for the unveiling on Wednesday. They also got an up-close look at all the equipment BDL uses as part of its snow operations and had the opportunity to tour a portion of the airfield.

“We are always looking for ways to partner with our community and are proud of initiatives, like this one, that give us an opportunity to engage in a meaningful way,” said Michael W. Shea, Executive Director of the CAA. “This initiative allows local students to see the airport through a different lens, learn about the importance of snow operations, understand how we keep the airport safe during winter weather, and meet our team of dedicated employees who make it all happen.”

BDL has 32 pieces of specialized equipment that can plow, sweep and blow snow. The equipment is designed for snow removal on the runways, taxiways and ramp areas.

“These names aren’t just clever – they sound like heroes who roll out when the weather gets tough to keep everyone at the airport safe,” said Suzanne Palmieri, Superintendent of East Granby Public Schools. “I want to thank the Connecticut Airport Authority and Bradley International Airport for inviting our students to this experience, and thank our kids for reminding us that imagination and heart can make the snowiest of days a little brighter.”

Some of the other plow names that were finalists include Snownado, Frosty Freeze, Snow Blazer and Snow Fighter.