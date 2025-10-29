Orlando Launches Historic Nonstop Service to Tokyo with ZIPAIR

For the first time in its history, Orlando International Airport will offer nonstop passenger charter service to Tokyo, enriching cultural ties and creating more opportunities for robust economic activity between two of the world’s most visited regions.

The announcement was made at the Hotel New Otani on Tuesday to a wide-ranging audience of company executives from Disney, government representatives, and tourism officials, along with dozens of media members. The new service with ZIPAIR is not only the first-ever nonstop passenger flight between Tokyo and Orlando, but also the first nonstop passenger service between Florida and the Asia Pacific. Tokyo had been Orlando’s largest unserved Asian market.

“Our partnership with ZIPAIR is more than just a new route. It’s history,” said Lance Lyttle, Chief Executive Officer for the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, which operates Orlando International Airport. “This will be the first-ever nonstop passenger flight between Asia Pacific and the state of Florida. The partnership is a testament to the economic strength we share between our communities. We look forward to welcoming ZIPAIR passengers with the warmth and hospitality that both our nations cherish.”

“We are extremely proud of this historic achievement, as this will be the first non-stop charter flight from Japan to Orlando, Florida,” said Shingo Nishida, Representative Director/President, ZIPAIR Tokyo. “Orlando is home to numerous world-class theme parks and by operating these charter flights for travelers from Japan, we hope to meet our customers’ expectations when they experience ZIPAIR's new standard in air travel. We certainly look forward to welcoming Disney fans and guests on our charter flights next Spring.”

GOAA’s Chief Commercial Officer Vicki Jaramillo was in Tokyo to make the announcement. Also attending was Alex Kelly, Secretary of the Florida Department of Commerce, and Matt Swanson, Interim President of SelectFlorida, the state’s international trade and investment agency.

ZIPAIR will operate four charter flights between MCO (Orlando) and NRT (Tokyo) between February 23 and March 10, 2026.

Travel and tourism leaders say the charter flights could lay the groundwork for additional service between Orlando and Tokyo.

The announcement quickly drew support across the Central Florida region, which has collaborated for several years to bring passenger flights to and from Japan.

Atsuko Germano, mickeynet, LLC:

“This is a tremendous win for international tourism and for our guests. By providing more direct and convenient access, this charter passenger service will open the door for countless families and travelers to enjoy the unforgettable adventures these destinations offer on both sides of the Pacific.”

Faron Kelley, SVP, Disney Destinations Sales Strategy & Solutions, Disney Experiences:

“Direct connectivity between Orlando and Tokyo brings Disney magic closer than ever. Whether it’s exploring the wonder of Walt Disney World Resort or enjoying the enchantment of Tokyo Disney Resort, this new nonstop flight opens the door to unforgettable vacations and cherished memories for families and friends on both sides of the globe.”

Casandra Matej, President & CEO, Visit Orlando:

“This new direct air service from Tokyo is a landmark moment for Orlando, opening an entirely new gateway and making us the first destination in Florida with connectivity with Asia. It reflects years of collaboration with Orlando International Airport, Disney and several Central Florida tourism partners, and supports Visit Orlando’s long-term vision to grow international visitation. This new route unlocks exciting opportunities to showcase Orlando’s world-famous theme parks, thrilling sports, vibrant culinary scene, and rich cultural experiences to travelers across Asia.”

D.T. Minich, President & CEO, Experience Kissimmee:

“Connecting two continents through this new air service is more than a new destination – it’s also a bridge between cultures, economies, and opportunities. Every new flight brings our regions closer together, encouraging the exchange of ideas, the growth of tourism, and the strengthening of business partnerships.”