Icelandair Launches First-Ever Miami to Reykjavik Flight, Connecting South Florida to Scandinavia

Icelandair’s new service establishes MIA as the only airport in Florida with nonstop flights to all five sovereign countries in Scandinavia and makes Reykjavik MIA’s 18th European destination. Miami becomes Icelandair’s 19th gateway in North America.

“We are delighted to launch flights from Miami and offer our passengers more options when traveling to Iceland and beyond,” said Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair President and CEO. “Our new Airbus A321LR aircraft enables us to fly to destinations that were previously out of reach, and Miami is a perfect example. This route also creates convenient connections for travelers from Miami to our 38 destinations in Europe via Iceland—and vice versa. We look forward to welcoming Miami aboard!”

With an extensive route network, Icelandair uses Iceland's unique geographical location as a hub midway between Europe and North America, offering direct flights to around 60 destinations. In addition to the international route network, Icelandair operates a domestic network in Iceland, an airfreight and logistics business, and aircraft leasing and consulting services.

Since its founding in 1937, Icelandair has steadily expanded its route network. In 2024, it transported 4.7 million passengers to 55 destinations in Europe and North America and employed around 3,600 full-time employees.